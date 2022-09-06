Kamala Harris claims she didn’t eat her first grape until she was in her 20s over union boycott

<!–

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday claimed to have never eaten a grape until she was in her 20s, citing her belief “never cross a picket line.”

Growing up with progressive activist parents, the vice president spoke of her years of support for labor movements, including the grape boycotts in her home state of California.

The last and longest took place from 1984 to 2000.

Harris would have been 19 or 20 when it started, and it ended the month after she turned 36.

“The farm workers’ movement was very much a part of my childhood,” the vice president said the nation.

“This sounds strange, so I don’t dare say it, but you know, I didn’t eat a grape until I was in my twenties. As if I had literally never had a grape before.’

She continued, “I remember the first time I had a grape, I said, ‘Wow! This is pretty tasty.’ It was absolutely ingrained in me: Never cross a picket line.’

If true, Harris would have violated her own moral code at a time when the United Farm Workers and Cesar Chavez were pushing for fairer terms for workers.

DailyMail.com has contacted Harris’s office for comment.

The first grape strike was organized by the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee and lasted from 1965 to 1970.

Born in 1964, Harris is said to have spent her earliest years growing up when labor activists shunned the fruit.

Another took place in 1973, initiated by Chavez and the United Farm Workers.

Harris’s comments on Monday aren’t the first time she’s gotten a timeline that raises questions.

However, her 20-year-old came during the third and largest grape strike, which took place between 1984 and 2000 (Photo: Cesar Chavez, agricultural workers leader and activist, stands in front of a grocery store while leading a demonstration in Philadelphia, Penn. 14, 1985 )

Kamala Harris eats a pork chop at the 2019 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, USA

Harris grilled the chops in the Iowa Pork Producers Association tent before gobbling one

‘Oh my God. It’s so delicious,” Harris said, sinking her teeth into the honest treat

After an appearance on the radio show The Breakfast Club in February 2019, Harris was initially mocked for suggesting she listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur while smoking marijuana in college.

The first albums of the two artists came out in the early 1990s, after Harris would have graduated.

However, a more complete version of the clip than the one shared by her critics seems to show that the vice president could have responded to a different question.

Radio show co-host DJ Envy asked the then-candidate, ‘What is Kamala Harris listening to?’

Before she could answer, co-host Charlamagne Tha God intervened: “What did you listen to when you were high? What was going on? What song was playing?’

DJ Envy offers, ‘Snoop?’

Harris, looking clearly at DJ Envy, replies, ‘Oh my god. Oh yes, definitely Snoop. Yes, Tupac, sure.’