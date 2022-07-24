Kamala Harris claims Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law prevents teachers from being ‘able to love openly’

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Sunday that Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law prohibits teachers of young college students from “loving openly.”

Harris had been asked why young people, largely disenchanted with the Biden administration, had to keep coming to the polls. She warned that it is a matter of the fundamental right to vote.

“We all know your right to vote and by voting you unlock all other rights, including same-sex marriage,” the vice president said during an interview with journalist Brian Tyler Cohen.

“Including whether we’re going to oppose a law that says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ that restricts kindergarten to third-grade teachers to love openly and teach what they think is important to people.” to understand.’

Harris also ripped into “so-called leaders” who passed restrictions on abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Without naming them, Harris went after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over their state’s limits on abortion following the Supreme Court ruling.

“We have governors from Florida to Texas and other states who are approaching this from an extremist position, which is certainly about violating women’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies,” she said.

“These different states with these extremist so-called leaders are passing laws that make it more difficult for a woman to access reproductive care and abortion.”

She later slammed DeSantis again when she criticized his parental rights law in education, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents.

Vice President Kamala Harris tore heads in Florida and Texas over overturning abortion rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s destruction

The text of the controversial law says that “classroom instruction by school staff or third parties about sexual orientation or gender identity should not take place in kindergarten through 3rd grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with the state standards. ‘

Critics of the law claimed it would suffocate an already marginalized community — LGBTQ+ Americans — at a critical juncture in their development.

They are also concerned that it will stop them from confiding in school counselors and nurses – in some cases the only adults they can be open to.

In addition to banning academic discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation, the bill also requires public school districts to put in place procedures to require school officials to report a shift in a student’s services or monitoring related to the mental, emotional, or physical state of the student. student. health or well-being’ to their parents.

It also allows parents to sue schools and school districts for violating the new law.

Supporters of the law point out that the word “gay” does not appear in the legislation.

But most of Harris’s Sunday interview focused on abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning federal protections for the procedure.