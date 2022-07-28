Kamala Harris called Indiana abortion doc who performed procedure on rape victim, 10

Vice President Kamala Harris called and thanked the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant after being raped.

Harris called Dr. Caitlin Bernard on July 19, according to: CBS Newsto thank the doctor for her actions.

“She really just thanked me. She thanked me for raising this issue,” Bernard told CBS News in a Tuesday interview. “She spoke about how important it is to hear the voices of doctors, and again, what has been made a political really about healthcare and how important it is for doctors to be advocates for their patients.’

A White House representative confirmed Harris had made the call, saying she thanked the doctor for her “courage, professionalism and dedication to her patients,” and said her actions gave a “sense of strength” to others.

Bernard performed the abortion on June 30, days after the destruction of Roe v Wade made it illegal for the girl to have an abortion in her home state of Ohio.

The case became a flashpoint in the abortion rights debate after it was shared with a local newspaper by an unnamed source last month, with: pro-choicers as high as President Biden are using the case to illustrate the problems with abortion bans in Republican states.

Meanwhile, Bernard is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who allegedly defamed her when he called her an “abortion activist.”

He doubted that the rape and abortion happened at all and announced that he would open an investigation into whether Bernard reported the procedure.

Experts, politicians and news outlets soon clashed over the truth of the story, but those initial doubts were quickly dispelled after it was revealed that the rape had taken place and that a 27-year-old Ohio man was charged with raping the girl.

Records further revealed that the abortion also took place, and that Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Indianapolis, was the doctor who performed it.

No rules were broken.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday, Bernard criticized politicians and news outlets who questioned the truth of the story after the Supreme Court rejected federal abortion rights in June.

“Come to my clinic for a day,” Bernard told CBS Evening News Norah O’Donnell when asked about those who accused her of making up the story — including AG Todd Rokita, who falsely said that she had not reported the procedure.

“Come and check out the care we provide every day,” the OBGYN continued. “The situations people find themselves in who need abortion care are some of the most difficult imaginable.

“And that’s why we as physicians can provide unimpeded care, that medical decisions must be made between a doctor and their patients.”

Due to privacy laws, as politicians and pundits — and even publications like The Washington Post — debated the story, Bernard had to keep quiet about the June 30 lawsuit.

In early July, however, Ohio linked 27-year-old Columbus man Gerson Fuentes to the rape, which police say took place on two separate occasions.

Documents obtained by the Washington Post further revealed that Dr. Bernard had reported the minor’s abortion before she was legally required to do so — contradicting television claims made by Rokita, who said he had received no documentation from government agencies that the abortion had been reported.

He also called Bernard an “abortion activist,” causing doubt, and hinted that he would personally revoke her license if the story didn’t add up.

Bernard said she felt threatened by the allegations, has since sued Indiana AG for defamation, saying the statements he made about her were false and damaging to her reputation.

The accused rapist, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, was ordered Thursday to be held without bail by a judge who cited the horrific violence of the crime and the fact that he had lived in the same house as the girl and her mother.

He was charged with two felony counts of rape and pleaded not guilty, despite confessing to the crime at least twice before. He showed no emotion as he was led to his prison cell by deputies from Columbus’ courtroom.

“To allow him to return to that home would be unworthy of the traumatic and psychological consequences for an alleged victim,” said Franklin County Judge Julie Lynch. She also mentioned the “physical, mental and emotional trauma” the girl suffered from the rapes and abortion, and that her case was at the center of the abortion debate in the country.

Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arraigned earlier this month and his bail was initially set at $2 million. He remains in the Franklin County Jail in Ohio.

The girl’s abortion was first reported by The Columbus Dispatch, which said she had crossed state lines to access the procedure.

Bernard told The Indianapolis Star that such a child had an abortion because the girl couldn’t get the abortion in Ohio, where a new state ban had been placed on abortion at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after six weeks.

The child was six weeks and three days pregnant – which is why she was ineligible for just three days to undergo the procedure in her home state.

According to court records, a report was made on June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police for rape. And on July 6, the victim identified Fuentes with authorities as the person who raped her.

A week later, Fuentes was given a search warrant for a saliva sample and taken into custody where he confessed to raping the victim multiple times.