Kamala Harris’ bizarre response when asked who is ‘footing the bill’ for student loans

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who paid “the bill” for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Instead of answering the question, she turned to a topic of conversation previously spoken by the president.

Well, let’s start with this: First of all, many of the same people who are criticizing what we rightly did in honoring a commitment we made to forgive student loan debt are the same people who have voted for a tax cut for the richest Americans,” Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington.

A reporter on the tarmac pointed out to the vice president that the administration has not given a “concrete answer” about who will pay for Biden’s decision to forgive $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans from Americans.

“So if we look at who will benefit from this, 90 percent of the people who will benefit from student loan waivers are making less than $75,000 a year, and that debt is the reason they can’t start a family, buy a house, and do their share.” chasing the American dream,” Harris also noted.

The White House played a similar response from Biden during Wednesday’s student loan announcement – with it in a video and tweet.

The White House also went after a group of House Republicans for complaining about the student loan plan while taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loan cancellations.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, director of the domestic policy council Susan Rice and deputy director of national economics count Bharat Ramamurti grappled last week with questions about how the plan would be paid for and what it would cost.

Ramamurti returned to the briefing room Friday and estimated the student loan program will cost about $240 billion, if 75 percent of borrowers benefit.