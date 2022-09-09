Kamala Harris attacks SCOTUS as an ‘activist court’ after Roe v Wade ruling

<!–

Kamala Harris has launched another attack on the Supreme Court, calling it an “activist court” for overturning Roe v Wade.

The vice president sued the judges for “taking a constitutional right” after they ended the 49-year-old law.

When asked by NBC’s Meet the Press how much “trust” she has in the Supreme Court, the vice president replied, “I think this is an activist court.”

Such harsh words are unusual for a vice president as the Supreme Court fights to maintain public trust.

Her interview marked another occasion where she sat down with the press as Joe Biden has reached his 210th day without a sit-down interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court is “an activist court” for the quashing of Roe v. Wade.@VP: “We had an established right for almost half a century. … This court has taken that constitutionally right. And we suffer as a nation.” pic.twitter.com/Tmv955n4Bx — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) September 9, 2022

Harris told Meet The Press: “For nearly half a century we had a vested right, namely the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies in line with what we have decided as the privacy rights that all people are entitled to. This court immediately adopted it constitutionally.

“I am very concerned about the integrity of the court in general. This is the court where Earl Warren and Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Conner, once sat. It’s a very different court.’

“This right to privacy, whether based on the concept of personal liberty and restrictions on state acts of the Fourteenth Amendment, as we think, or… in the reservation of the people’s rights in the Ninth Amendment, is broad enough. to a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy,” that decision read.

The Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago recognized the right to personal privacy under the Constitution and protects a woman’s abortion.

A majority of judges in 2022 reasoned that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and such a right is not implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

“Abortion could not be constitutionally protected. Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was completely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was passed, three-quarters of states made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy,” the majority said.

Abortions are now banned in 12 states and two others have six-week bans. Since the decision, further abortion bans or restrictions are expected to take place in about half of the country’s states.

While Harris sat down with NBC, President Biden hasn’t been interviewed by a mainstream media outlet in over half a year — 210 days

Recently, Biden joined Jay Leno for a talk about cars, including the future of electric vehicles, for CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Two months before that, he was featured in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

February 10 was Biden’s last on-camera interview with an American TV journalist, when the president appeared for questioning on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.