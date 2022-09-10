Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff both sign book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr Doug Emhoff offered their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the British Embassy in Washington DC.

As they entered the building security forces, she saw Harris walking hand in hand with her husband, holding a large bouquet of flowers.

The couple were greeted by Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, and Harris was seen with the embassy staff before sitting down and writing her letter of condolence.

A table covered with a royal blue tablecloth stood in the center of the room with a framed portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and a vase of flowers with the official condolence register in between.

A tweet the deputy communications director posted to Vice President Harris spoke in her note of the “extraordinary life of the Queen.”

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life of service and we join the millions of people around the world who mourn this incredible loss,” Harris wrote.

“Through the trials and triumphs of the past seven decades, she led with strength, with wisdom, and with grace.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr Doug Emhoff went hand in hand to the British Embassy with a large bouquet of flowers

Harris (center) and Emhoff (left) were greeted by Dame Karen Pierce (right), the British Ambassador to the US, before writing her official letter of condolence to the Queen

Harris spoke of the Queen’s ‘extraordinary service life’ in her note

After paying her respects, Emhoff was seen writing his own note before the couple left the embassy together.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II plunged the world into deep mourning for Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Her death was met with an outpouring of grief from family, royal fans and foreign leaders.

In the hours following the shocking news, King Charles III notably shared his raw feelings by saying that the Queen was a “beloved mother.”

Numerous high profile figures took to social media to pay their respects. including former US President Barack Obama, Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

“Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are impressed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service,” Obama wrote.

“Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK at this difficult time.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has met her twice during his term in office, said:

Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the wonderful people of the UK as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign in our hearts forever.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed his sadness at the news

“Germany remains eternally grateful for reaching out to us for reconciliation after the terror of World War II,” she tweeted.

Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said: ‘Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain is built. Our country has grown and prospered under her rule.

‘Thanks to her, Britain is the great country it is today.’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the Queen as “a constant presence in our lives.”

“Her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” he wrote.

Upon hearing the news, Harris tweeted about the impact she believes Queen Elizabeth had on the world, a sentiment she officially echoed on Friday.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and profoundly influenced countless lives and historical events,” she wrote.

“We extend our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who are mourning her loss.”

Just hours after the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, President Joe Biden and the first lady visited the British embassy.

“We mourn all of you,” Biden said after the signing, with First Lady Jill Biden by his side.

‘She was a wonderful lady. We are so happy to meet her.’

The president tore his schedule after the death of the 96-year-old British head of state who canceled a speech on COVID-19 vaccines and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast.

Biden was dressed in black, carrying a bunch of flowers and taking some notes from it as he sat down to write his entry.

“The American people mourn today with people in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” he wrote.

“She led with enduring strength and dignity.”

After signing the book, the Bidens spoke briefly with the British diplomatic staff.

“Our hearts are with you,” the first lady said.

And the president was heard to say, “As my mother would say, God loves you.”