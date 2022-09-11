Kamal Harris’ model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff bares boobs as she walks down NYC runway

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter was squeezed when she walked on the catwalk of fashion designer Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week in a very bold green outfit and a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) miniskirt.

Ella Emhoff, the daughter of American second Mr. Doug Emhoff and first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, was wearing a barely there mint blouse and a black lambskin leather miniskirt with black gloves when she suffered a breakdown on stage during Saturday’s event.

Along with the 22-year-old, Gurung sent models to show off his outfits in the shade of the United Nations, with an explosion of net curtains and colors as an ode to the misfits of the world who are “often watched and checked, examined but unseen.” .’

The designer told The Associated Press that he discovered an industrial space in the former home of the Japanese Consulate while on a bike ride on Manhattan’s East Side. He turned it into a white runway that made his revealing metallics, bondage looks and neon bright colors stand out.

“I wanted to create a space for this particular show where we felt what we feel in the culture itself: a little insecure politically, culturally, but we still want to be hopeful, want to be optimistic,” he said. “I had to be around to remind the UN that our work in fashion is not done until we are alert and vigilant.”

Over the past year, Gurung said, he found his hopes and optimism fade as the “status quo, patriarchy” seemed to grow increasingly nervous about those who oppose “regressive values.”

To find some joy and belonging again, he wrote in his show notes, he ventured into the suburbs of New York City, where “the style, the confidence, the nightlife and these younger generations bring a familiar but new sense of unabashed evoked authenticity that flared up again. the same fire my mother gave me as a boy.’

He called his misfits “my families, my tribes, my friends” whose rights are often abused. As a creative person, Gurung said, the pandemic has reaffirmed the need to tell stories rather than just send clothes down the catwalk.

“Instead of just doing a regular show, I wanted to create an experience,” he told the AP. “Storytellers are healers.”

Meanwhile, Ella, 22, rocketed to fashion fame when she wore a Miu Miu tartan coat with crystal-encrusted shoulders and a wide collar over a burgundy Batsheva gown at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

Ella’s fashion failure was noticeable during Gurung runaway in the shadows of the United Nations, where models wore an explosion of net curtains and colors as an ode to the misfits of the world who are “often watched and checked, examined but unseen”

American model Ella Emhoff arrives for Harpers Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdales 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s 59th in New York City on September 9, 2022

She then made her runway debut at the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week in early 2021, after signing with modeling agency IMG.

At the time, IMG President Ivan Bart said she represented “authenticity,” telling the New York Times, “Ella is communicating this moment in time. There is an audacity and a joy that she radiates.’

Later that year, Ella also released her own knit collaboration with Batsheva, which sold out within minutes.

She also starred in her first Vogue shoot, celebrated her graduation from Parsons School of Design and walked in the 2021 Balenciaga show in Paris.

Ella has been getting a lot of attention online for not shaving her armpit hair, previously posing for the crochet brand Memorial Day while showing off her unshaven pits.

Ella, who has been featured in a Vogue shoot in the past and appeared in Balenciaga’s Paris show in 2021, is the daughter of Dough Emhoff’s first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff before the couple divorced in 2008.

The daughter of the first gentleman grew up in Los Angeles, California, but after going to New York to attend school, she fell in love with the Big Apple.

“I didn’t expect to stay after college, but after creating a really strong community and life here, I couldn’t leave,” she told Vogue Runway.

“What drew me to New York in the first place was the freedom I felt people had here, especially in the way people dress and present themselves.

“I always felt a little embarrassed in LA expressing myself the way I wanted to. Except when I was in high school. I really went for it then.

‘There are so many great people doing really cool things [in the city]. It’s hard not to always want to surround yourself with it.’