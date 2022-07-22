Kalyn Ponga ‘upset’ over horror run of head injuries, as he suffers THIRD concussion in SIX weeks

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien insisted Kalyn Ponga was not over after the Knights skipper was hit again in the head as his worrisome series of head injuries continued.

The Queensland star lasted just eight minutes on Friday night as the Knights were thrashed 42-12 at home by the Sydney Roosters before receiving a blow to the head.

Ponga hit the ground after a high tackle from Rooster prop Matt Lodge, whose left arm connected to the fullback’s right shoulder and neck.

Kalyn Ponga was withdrawn for a HIA in the first half of the game against the Roosters

The Queenslander was withdrawn from the field to undergo a head injury assessment but did not play again. It was the fifth time that Ponga underwent an HIA this season and the third time that he failed to return to the field.

‘We’re going through the process’ [head injury protocols] weekdays because he’s had a few,” O’Brien said at his post-match press conference.

“But I’m more concerned about how upset he is — he’s quite emotional because he feels like he’s let everyone down.”

O’Brien said it was premature to suggest that Ponga’s season may be over, despite the Knights being out of the final with six rounds to play.

The Queenslander packed a high shot from Rooster prop Matt Lodge eight minutes into

Ponga immediately hit the turf and was taken off the field to an HIA. to undergo

He failed the HIA for the third time this season and did not return to the field

The concussion suffered by Ponga on Friday was his third in six weeks and was classified as a Category 2 hit.

He took a Category 1 blow in Game II of the State of Origin series when Queensland lost 44-12 in Perth on June 26. The concussion left him out for two weeks and had to miss the Round 16 match against Gold Coast, but was declared fit for the Origin decider on July 13.

Ponga is now being assessed by club doctors next week and may not be available for the Knights’ home game against Canterbury next Saturday.