Kalyn Ponga lives it up on Bali holiday after ruling himself out of the Kangaroos’ World Cup team

After a year of being forgotten on and off the pitch with the Newcastle Knights, Kalyn Ponga treated himself to a holiday in Bali after the fullback barred himself from the Kangaroos World Cup roster so he could focus on his career with the club.

The Knights have been terrible this season, winning just six games and finishing 14th on the ladder.

Some of their appearances – especially domestically – have been lethargic and questions have been raised about club culture after co-captain Ponga was implicated in a toilet cubicle scandal involving teammate Kurt Mann at the Delany Hotel last month.

Both were later drug tested, with the results still unknown due to the code’s three-strike policy.

Kalyn Ponga (left, wearing sunglasses) is currently enjoying a holiday in Canggu, Bali with two of his Knights teammates after a year of testing on and off the field

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Ponga or Mann engaged in illegal activity, but the duo both drank alcohol while injured.

Both later escaped any form of punishment from the knights.

Despite the season of hell, Ponga posted a series of images Wednesday to an Instagram story of the popular vacation spot, which also featured fellow knights Chris Randall and Bradman Best.

While some may argue that the footballers have the right to let their hair down during the off-season, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is unlikely to be on the same page as Ponga.

Its utility value may have been invaluable in the UK, where Australia faces an ominous task of beating the likes of New Zealand, Tonga and host nation England.

“I understand the potential opportunities that could be missed by this decision, but because of the year we’ve endured, I really want to commit to the upcoming pre-season,” Ponga said of his decision not to appear at the World Cup.

“My focus will be firmly on pre-season capture from the start, and I believe this decision is in the best interest of myself and the Knights.”

Ponga suffered three concussions this season, leaving him playing just 14 games for the Knights.

And as he does every year, Ponga lit up the Origin arena with Queensland as Billy Slater landed a 2-1 series win over NSW.

Newcastle will begin season preparation in November, with the focus on leaving 2022 in the dust.

They need stability and leadership in the halves with Adam Clune and Jake Clifford both disappointing after encouraging starts.

Veteran Anthony Milford has also moved on and agreed to terms with Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins.

Coach Adam O’Brien may move Ponga to half next year – but no matter where the X Factor plays, he’ll have to fire to justify the monstrous five-year $5 million deal he signed in April.