Kalvin Phillips set to miss England’s Nations League games with injury and could face World Cup KO

Kalvin Phillips suffered a serious blow two months before the World Cup after sustaining a recurrence of a shoulder injury.

The Manchester City midfielder missed Saturday’s win over Wolves and is therefore withdrawing from England.

City must decide whether the problem, his second shoulder problem of the season, requires surgery and could jeopardize his World Cup place.

Gareth Southgate has one last chance to reign supreme over his squad before heading to Qatar with Nations League ties against Italy and Germany.

Phillips – who shone for the Three Lions when they reached the European Championship final last summer – has had just 14 minutes of action so far this season.

City spent £42 million signing the 26-year-old from Leeds, but he has now suffered three different injuries since joining the club.

Spain international Rodri has gone into every game this campaign without a fully fit Phillips so far, with defender John Stones finishing the win over Wolves as a tenacious midfielder.