Kalidou Koulibaly ‘turned down a deal from Napoli that would have seen him earn £51m in five seasons

He came from Napoli with a reputation as one of the world’s best defenders

Kalidou Koulibaly signed with Chelsea for around £33m earlier this month

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Kalidou Koulibaly turned down a lucrative five-year deal to stay with Napoli before moving to Chelsea.

The defender joined the Blues earlier this month on a four-year deal for a fee of around £33 million, and was a rare bright spark in their 4-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

He had already built a reputation as a world-class defender before arriving at Stanford Bridge and leading Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Kalidou Koulibaly signed with Chelsea for around £33m earlier this month

Speak with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli,,De Laurentiis said: ‘I let Koulibaly go because he told me he still has a few years of playing ahead of him.

“I replied that he couldn’t go to Barcelona because Barcelona don’t have the money, they’re in trouble.”

Despite spending heavily on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Barca are struggling financially and are in debt of £1bn.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed Koulibaly has turned down a lucrative deal

De Laurentiis continues: “Then Chelsea came forward, which we couldn’t say no to. With Koulibaly for about a month and a half I insisted and also offered him £5.5 million net for five seasons, roughly £51 million gross.

“But if a player wants to go for a different experience, at a prestigious club like Chelsea, in a top league like the Premier League, you should also be grateful and not hide behind a no.”

Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 6, with an away game at Everton.