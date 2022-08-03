Kalidou Koulibaly reveals John Terry HUNG UP on him when he called him to ask to wear Chelsea No 26

Kalidou Koulibaly revealed an incredulous John Terry initially hung up when he called the Chelsea legend for permission to inherit his old shirt number.

The number 26 is of interest for the £34 million summer signing Koulibaly and Terry, with his old Napoli number, but also the Senegal captain and his wife Charline Oudenot who will be in the same hospital in France on the same day – June 20 – are born.

The video of a nervous Koulibaly asking Terry if he can put on the shirt that hasn’t been used since the latter’s departure in 2017 surfaced on social media this week, saying: ‘At first he didn’t believe I was wearing it. used to be. He thought it was a joke, so he put the phone down and called the team manager to ask if it was really me.

“After I respectfully asked him that I want to take his number – and I know it was a very important number to him – but it is an important number to me because I took it directly when I went to Napoli and I wanted to keep it here at Chelsea. When he said yes, I was very happy because I know what he did for the club, the supporters and the city here.

“It was very important to me to ask him and he gave me his answer. I was happy and I wanted to tell everyone that I asked him before because I don’t want to be disrespectful to a legend of the club.”

If things had turned out differently, Koulibaly, 31, and Terry could have been Chelsea team-mates before the latter left.

‘I spoke with [former Chelsea manager Antonio] Conte at Roma – he wanted me after my first good year in Napoli,” Koulibaly explained.

“I still had three or four years left on my contract with Napoli and I don’t like to fight with my owner, with my supporters to leave.

“I respectfully asked the owner that I wanted to leave for Chelsea, but he told me it wouldn’t be possible.

“So I waited a bit and continued my conversation with them, but they really didn’t want me to leave the club, so I decided to extend my contract to stay at Napoli.”

Such are the links between Koulibaly and Chelsea, it is fitting that he has finally made it to Stamford Bridge.

His brother Koulibaly Abdoulaye is a blue kid who made him watch Chelsea games as he grew up, with the Didier Drogba era and his 2012 Champions League winning penalty being one of the moments etched in his memory.

He shares a mutual friend in Italy with blues legend Gianfranco Zola who helped him connect with Terry and also answered all of Koulibaly’s curious questions when he gave him a history lesson about Chelsea.

Koulibaly considers Chelsea goalkeeper and Senegal team-mate Edouard Mendy ‘a brother’ and with Jorginho, who he played with at Napoli, now at Chelsea ‘I had double pressure on me. But it wasn’t bad, it was friendly.’

He’s had to be patient, but now, after years of ties, including with clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, Koulibaly has finally got his wish to move to England.

Koulibaly, who revealed that he had received text messages congratulating him on his choice of ‘legends’ Drogba, Zola, Terry and compatriot and ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba, said: ‘I am very happy and grateful for them and want to show them that I will give everything for this club and maybe one day be part of them.

‘It was a bit difficult to say no to the Premier League’ [previously when Chelsea asked] because it’s been my dream to play in the Premier League since I was a kid. But I knew it would happen one day and I’m glad it did.

‘I never stopped believing. This is the most important. Some dreams happen. My dream with my national team was to win the first AFCON and I succeeded. So for me you never have to stop believing.

“If you believe so strongly after that, it can happen. I knew everyone thought I would never come to the Premier League, never play for anyone but Napoli but I make my choice with my family and friends and the people who love me and I decide and thought this is the right thing time was to come to the Premier League.

“I have the experience, I am learning a lot in Italy and now I have to learn again in the Premier League. I’m very excited.

“I am happy to sign with Chelsea today and continue to play with him” [the colour] blue. I’m happy and my house is better decorated!’