Kalidou Koulibaly raring to go at Chelsea as he says the premier league has wanted him a long time

Kalidou Koulibaly says the time was finally right for him to move to the Premier League and join Chelsea the second time he asked.

Centre-back Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer for £34 million from Napoli, after years of being linked with a move to England, including the Stamford Bridge club in 2015.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s true that the Premier League has long wanted me to come.

“I believe in God and these things, so now was the time. Maybe before no one was ready and Napoli didn’t want me to come.

“I’m not a player who likes to fight with my club to leave. I have a lot of respect for the owner and supporters, but I think this time was the right time to leave Napoli.

“I spent eight years there, had a lot of good moments with the supporters, my teammates, the club.

“I learned a lot about football, so I decided to go to Chelsea with my friends and family.

‘And why Chelsea? They are the only club that really wanted me to come. We had the first link in 2016 when: [Antonio] Conte came here and wanted me to come.

“It didn’t happen, but I was always connected to Chelsea and this time the stars were in a good line, so I came here and I’m very happy to join Chelsea and the Premier League.”