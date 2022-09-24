Kalidou Koulibaly insists he WILL return to Graham Potter’s Chelsea side 

Kalidou Koulibaly believes he will show Graham Potter he deserves to play a role in his new regime at Chelsea.

The Senegalese defender arrived in a £34m deal from Napoli in the summer, billed as the ideal replacement for the departing Antonio Rudiger, who left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid.

Koulibaly’s experience was seen as key by then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, but the 31-year-old has taken time to adapt to the Premier League and has since seen Tuchel removed from his post and replaced by Graham Potter.

Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed to prove he deserves to be a first-team starter at Chelsea

In his first game in charge, Potter opted to select Koulibaly and played club captain Cesar Azpilicueta as part of a back three alongside Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella.

However, the centre-back insists he understands his new manager’s decision and has praised the job he has seen from Potter in his first few weeks at the club, vowing to prove to him he deserves a first-team place.

‘The new coach came up with some good ideas. He is a real coach.’ He told Le Quotidien.

Graham Potter left Koulibaly on the bench in his first match as Chelsea boss against RB Salzburg

‘He did some good things with Brighton. Now he is Chelsea manager.

‘He has guidelines, expectations. It’s up to me to be patient, it’s up to me to show that I deserve to play, to show in training that the coach can trust me.

“Compared to this, there will be no problem. We are also in the early weeks, it is normal for the coach to rely on players who are used to the Chelsea badge and who have been there for a very long time.

‘When I will be at 100%, there will be no problem, I will play again.’

Despite a goal against Spurs on his home debut, Koulibaly has taken time to adapt at Chelsea

Koulibaly has not found it straightforward to adapt to the Premier League and despite scoring on his home debut for Chelsea, he saw red in the Blues’ defeat to Leeds.

Still, he says the decision to switch from Serie A was straightforward and he has no regrets about moving to Stamford Bridge.

Adding: ‘You know, it’s a life choice. I wanted to change clubs. I felt that I had given everything to Napoli. There came a point where I wanted to change life, challenge myself and throw myself into a new challenge.

‘Chelsea arrived and it didn’t take long for me to choose. They are one of the top five clubs in the world with an amazing history; a team that is used to winning.

The central defender was shown his marching orders in Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat by Leeds last month

‘That’s why I will never stop thanking them for what they gave me. Now I felt it was time to discover something else.

– Signing a contract with Chelsea was a very good thing for me. I am very happy to be there. It was a bit hard at first, because I had to move eight years of my life to London. It is something that is quite difficult.

‘The need to find a school, get used to London life. I arrived in London where I found my house, the school for my children. I have found my bearings, so I am very happy.’

Chelsea return to action after the international break when they travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace in Potter’s first Premier League game.