Kalgoorlie journalist Amber Lilley, 23, claims she was groped during the Diggers and Dealers event on the sidelines

A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly groped by a man who asked to be called “daddy” at an Australian mining rally has published her ordeal on the front page of a local newspaper.

Kalgoorlie Miner Deputy Editor Amber Lilley claims she was groped and sexually presented by a man at an event in a crowded bar following the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum held in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, last week.

Ms Lilley published the allegations on the front page of the West Australian-owned newspaper on Tuesday, writing that she felt “vulnerable, shocked and disgusted”.

Kalgoorlie Miner Deputy Editor Amber Lilley (pictured) wrote an article detailing allegations that a man groped her and asked her to call him “Daddy” before following her through a crowded bar at an after-hours event after the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum

“A man in the mining industry told me he had a ‘rager’ on me for wearing RM Williams boots and made an inappropriate gesture,” Ms Lilley wrote.

Then he told me to ‘call him daddy’ before groping me as I walked away through the crowd, and he followed.

“I was shocked and disgusted and felt vulnerable that this could happen in a room full of people, many of whom I knew or knew.

A complaint against the man has been lodged with the man’s company and the Western Australian Police Force.

The 23-year-old noted that she experienced the “greatest professionalism” at the conference, but noted that misogyny was rampant during out-of-hours events throughout the week.

Ms Lilley explained that she experienced ‘professionalism’ at the conference but faced inappropriate behavior and misogynistic comments during after hours events (stock photo of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia)

Ms Lilley explained that men would use the phrase “off the record” before making derogatory comments against her and other women.

“Those comments include how great I looked in my outfit, how I might be able to do lean bar work, how grateful women should be for their current position in the industry, and how there aren’t many female industry leaders,” Ms Lilley wrote.

The young journalist called for an industry-wide reform, claiming it would take a “relentless” effort to dig up a deep-seated culture of misogyny in the mining sector.

It comes after a state-led investigation into sexual misconduct against women in the FIFO (fly in fly out) mining industry revealed a culture of sexual assault and harassment.

The survey received nearly 100 submissions and examined some of the state’s largest miners, as well as government regulators.

It was heard that Rio Tinto had fired at least 12 people in the past 12 months for sexual harassment or assault, while BHP fired 48 employees for inappropriate behavior over a two-year period.

The 23-year-old woman called for industry-wide reform, claiming it would take a ‘relentless’ effort to dig out a deeply embedded culture of misogyny in the mining sector (stock photo, aerial view of Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie)

The chair of the inquiry and deputy leader of the WA Liberal Party, Ms Elizabeth Mettam, told parliament that 24 recommendations to protect female workers were made in the report entitled ‘Enough is enough’.

“I was shocked and appalled beyond expectations by the magnitude and depth of the problem,” Ms Mettam wrote.

This represents the industry’s failure to protect its workers and raises real questions about why the government wasn’t better at this safety issue.

“The only effective way to deal with this abhorrent behavior is to expose, talk about, point out, denounce, oppose, prosecute and punish it.”

The report included stories of several women, including one who “was knocked unconscious in her donga and woke up to find her jeans and underpants around her ankles.”

Another woman, who was in a near accident with a truck she was driving, was told to have sex with her supervisor if she wanted the security investigation to “end”.

The same woman was told to “get down on her knees” if she wanted “her shirt” — a term used to describe a steady job at a mining company.

A state-run investigation into sexual misconduct against women in the mining industry revealed a culture of sexual assault and harassment. The report, entitled ‘Enough is Enough’, states that the mining sector has failed to protect its workers (photo, Western Australia School of Mines)

Western Australia’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy announced an industry-wide edict on May 23 limiting workers to four alcoholic beverages and zero shots a day at lodging locations in an effort to stamp out sexual harassment.

CME Policy and Advocacy Director Rob Carruthers said the guideline reflects the industry’s commitment to making work ‘as safe as possible at all times’.

“It is also very important that there is an industry-wide guidance that can be used in any operation, encouraging healthy behaviors that encourage a culture of moderation,” said Mr Carruthers.