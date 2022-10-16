Kaley Cuoco is seen for first time after announcing she is expecting a baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco appeared to be in good spirits as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier Saturday shortly after revealing that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 36, opted to stay warm in the gloomy autumn weather as she quickly made her way through a busy terminal.

The talented actress announced the happy news on Instagram earlier on Tuesday that she is expecting a little girl with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and is ‘over the moon’.

On the go: Kaley Cuoco, 36, was spotted at LAX earlier on Saturday after announcing earlier this week on Tuesday that she was expecting a girl

The Flight Attendant actress kept her look simple and casual on her day of travel, donning a pair of comfy black joggers.

To keep warm in the cooler weather, the talented star threw on a long-sleeved gray sweater that gave a small glimpse of her growing baby bump.

Kaley slipped on a pair of white sneakers to make moving around the airport quick and easy.

For a stylish touch to her ensemble, the star added a black Balmain Paris cap on top of her blonde locks.

Busy weekend: The Big Bang Theory alum kept her fit and simple for her busy day of travel

To complete her look for the day, the star donned a pair of black sunglasses as she styled her hair into a low ponytail to reveal small silver earrings.

A tan colored fanny pack was slung over her shoulder to hold a few things she would need on the plane. An additional black bag was placed on her left shoulder to keep her hands free.

Kaley carried her phone in her hand as she quickly headed to her next destination in the crowded airport.

The mom-to-be took to her Instagram to share an adorable post on Tuesday to announce to the world that she is expecting her first child with actor Tom Pelphrey.

The two lovebirds were first linked earlier this year in April, and went public with their relationship in May.

Special announcement: The Flight Attendant star revealed she was pregnant on her main Instagram page, saying she felt “beyond blessed and over the moon”

Gender reveal: In the series of photos Kaley shared on Instagram, she shared a snap of a cake with pink frosting in the middle to reveal they were expecting a baby girl

Excited: The happy couple look beyond excited to welcome their first child

In the caption of her post, the actress wrote “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023” and also expressed that she was “beyond blessed and over the moon…” The star also sent her love to her beau.

Kaley uploaded another sweet photo of Tom holding up a little sweater with the words “Love my Daddy” printed on the front.

She also showed her 7.5 million fans and followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump, which was captured in the form of a Polaroid photo.

Tom has also expressed his happiness at becoming a father. During an interview with Additional promoting his latest film, American Murder, he gushed, “We’re so excited.”

‘It is the most incredible thing. Very blessed … very lucky … very lucky … Everyone is healthy … It’s a beautiful thing.’

The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until their divorce in 2016. She then tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook in 2018 until the two finalized their divorce last year in 2021.

Excited parents: Kaley’s beau Tom was seen holding up a tiny shirt with the words ‘Love my Daddy’ printed on the front

Baby bump: One of the adorable snaps that she uploaded to her fans and followers included a photo showing off her tiny baby bump

After revealing the baby news, Kaley shared a series of cute snaps on her social media to show her excitement.

The star shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself posing next to her stunt double, Monette Moio, as they previously worked on set together. Kaley explained that Monette had to do a lot of standing due to being quite sick in her first trimester while filming.

‘Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action movie while I was pregnant and terribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non-pregnant me?!’ wrote the talented actress.

Despite having a rocky first three months of pregnancy, Kaley seems to be fully embracing motherhood as she counts down the days until her daughter is welcomed into the world.

‘Memories’: On an Instagram story, Kaley shared that she had been quite sick in her first trimester while working on the set of an ‘action film’