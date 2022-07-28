Kaley Cuoco pens gushing tribute to beau Tom Pelphrey on his 40th birthday 

Kaley Cuoco wrote a gushing tribute to her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on his 40th birthday this Wednesday.

The actress, 36, referred to the Ozark star as “the incredible man who saved me in every way” in a post she shared with her 7.4 million Instagram followers.

‘Happy Birthday darling! To know you is to really worship you…the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ I love you!!’ wrote Kaley, tagging Tom in the caption.

She added a smiling snapshot of Tom taken during one of their outdoor adventures.

He was wearing sunglasses and a bandana wrapped around his head to match his plain black T-shirt.

Continuing the love affair, Kaley took to her Instagram story to share more of her favorite photos of Tom and the things she loves about him.

‘You deserve it all… happy birthday baby!!! So many great adventures to come,” Kaley wrote in a photo in which she and Tom stared into each other’s eyes in front of a painting of a heart.

Kaley admired Tom’s “animal-loving” side and added a photo of the actor cuddling with a rabbit.

Sharing a passion for yoga, she uploaded a photo of herself and her “yogi birthday boy” working out.

“The birthday boy with the best smile,” read another of Kaley’s Instagram Story posts, in which Tom chuckled as he relaxed at an outdoor table.

Last but not least, the Big Bang Theory actress recorded a video of her and Tom dancing on The Beatles’ birthday in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home.

Kaley showed off her abs in a muted pink sports bra and black leggings as she showed off her dance moves for the camera.

She sipped a smoothie as Tom shuffled beside her in a black baseball cap and T-shirt.

In May of this year, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The Big Bang Theory star was previously married to professional rider Karl Cook, although the two recently finalized their divorce after first getting married in 2018.

Karl was Kaley’s second husband after her marriage to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Since Kaley and Tom made their romance public, they have been showing each other on their respective social media pages.

Earlier this month, Kaley shared a touching black-and-white video of the moment she and Tom learned they were both nominated for Emmy Awards.

She was nominated in the Lead Actress category in a Comedy Series category for her portrayal of Cassandra Bowden in the HBO series The Flight Attendant.

She captioned the gallery to her 7.4 million followers: ‘There are no words…thanks @televisionacad for this honor I don’t take lightly..thanks to my entire cockpit crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime and for sharing this moment with my [heart emoji] @tommypelphrey with his own well deserved nomination…what a moment and we are so thankful’

Meanwhile, Tom earned a bid in the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as Ben Davis in Netflix’s Ozark.

In the clip, Kaley covered her face with her hands after her name was called, while Tom said “Yes!” called out. and they shared a joyful embrace.

