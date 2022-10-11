Kaley Cuoco is pregnant! The star, 36, announces she is expecting her first child

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old Big Bang Theory actress shared the news on social media on Tuesday while holding up a pregnancy test. The star is expecting the child with her boyfriend, 40-year-old Tom Pelphrey.

‘Baby girl Pelphrey will pass in 2023 blessed and overjoyed…I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!’ she wrote on Instagram.

In the new images, both Kaley and Tom had wedding rings on their ring fingers, suggesting they may have already been married.

In one image, she held up a pregnancy test while smiling at her beauty.

In another show, they showed the cake which was a reveal that they were expecting a girl. And in another image, Kaley showed off her bare baby bump wearing a bra.

They were last seen together in mid-September during HBO Max’s post-Emmy bash at San Vicente Bungalows.

The star put on a much-loved display with her boyfriend.

They made their relationship official on the red carpet at the previous Emmy Awards.

Cuddling with her 40-year-old beau, the star was pretty in pink in a Dolce & Gabbana tulle dress, while her boyfriend opted for a stylish black tuxedo.

The pair appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed the event, which was exclusive to Emmy nominees.

The couple in love put their arms around each other and beamed at the camera as they enjoyed a drink – with Ozark star Tom keeping his eyes on Kaley.

The lovebirds went public with their relationship in March.

But when they finally crossed the A-list rite of passage, they took the relationship red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards show.

Kaley was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row for her acclaimed HBO Max dark comedy thriller The Flight Attendant.

Jean Smart won the award for another HBO Max series, Hacks.

She stars in The Flight Attendant as the main character, who is an alcoholic and has risky appointments with her passengers.

When she wakes up in Bangkok next to a passenger she’s had contact with during a flight, only to find that he’s been murdered, she’s thrust into a dangerous world of international intrigue.

While Tom was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark.

Kaley was previously married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022 and before that, she was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

After her second divorce, the star claimed she never intended to marry again.

But she described her first meeting with Tom as “love at first sight,” Kaley recently told USA today: ‘We have the same manager [Andrea Pett-Joseph]and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood. She says, “Oh my god, I think you two are perfect for each other.”‘