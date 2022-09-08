Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson fall in love with the help of a time machine in new romcom Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco is committed to writing the perfect love story with Pete Davidson in Peacock’s romantic comedy Meet Cute, out September 21.

In a new trailer for the upcoming movie, the 36-year-old actress plays a woman named Sheila, who seemingly meets Gary (Davidson) at first sight and falls in love at a bar while ordering the same cocktails at the same time.

While Gary looks enamored on their first date, which went from drinks and ice cream to dinner, Sheila admits she has to “get up” about something.

“I’m from the future,” she confesses, to which he responds: “Wait, I’m confused.”

Sheila explains, “I’ve been with you all week. This night, seven times in a row.’

The lead actress then asks if he thinks she’s “crazy,” which makes him nod, but replies, “But it’s really cute, okay.”

Footage shows them strolling through New York City having the time of their lives, until tension builds as she tries to “change a few things” to make it “more perfect.”

This results in unwanted revisions to his personality and tension between them when he asks her ‘what exactly’ she has changed about him.

Her friend, who is more knowledgeable about time travel, “if you erase the pain, you erase the person.”

While arguing, Gary tells Sheila that it’s not hers to hurt him, despite feeling like her actions “came from a good place.”

“The same was true for gender reveal parties,” she fired back.

According to Deadlineasks the classic question, “What would you do if you could travel to the past of your loved ones, heal their traumas, solve their problems and make them the perfect partner?”

