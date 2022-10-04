Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reveal why they kept their relationship a secret while filming

Kaley Cuoco and former beau, Johnny Galecki, recently revealed the reasons they chose to keep their budding relationship a secret while filming The Big Band Theory.

The popular sitcom ran for a total of 12 seasons from 2007 until its finale in 2019. Kaley, 36, and Johnny, 47, began dating in 2007 until their breakup two years later in 2009.

The actors told Vanity Fair that they kept their relationship a secret from fans so as not to “spoil” their view of their characters, Leonard and Penny.

Secret relationship: Kaley Cuoco, 36, and Johnny Galecki, revealed the reasons why they kept their previous relationship a secret

Kaley told the publication that “when we were dating, Johnny was very concerned about ruining the fans’ view of Leonard and Penny because they weren’t even dating at that point in the series.”

She also added that initially they each had different views on the situation at the beginning of their relationship.

“He was so cerebral, and I’m like, ‘What?! Who fuckin cares?! They’ll be fine!’ she declared.

The flight attendant actress explained to Vanity Fair that I “understood a little bit in hindsight.”

‘I understood’: The actress said she ‘understood’ why her former beau wanted to keep their relationship a secret from fans of the show; seen in September in NYC

For the fans, the two talented stars explained that they haven’t revealed their relationship so as not to “ruine” fans’ view of their characters; together in the picture in 2018

“He was very protective of what the fans would think, because we wanted them to want Leonard and Penny together so badly that seeing us together in real life would ruin the fantasy,” Kaley said.

Johnny also intervened, saying, “And if we broke up, how would that affect their acceptance of the characters?”

He added that “it was complicated for me at the time and we didn’t talk about it. And Kaley really respected the parameters I had about it.”

The Roseanne actor opened up about some of the complications. “At one point it felt like we were living this lie because we were going to go out shows and features and pretend we weren’t a couple when in fact we were a very loving couple.”

Beloved Characters: In the hit sitcom, Kaley played the character Penny, while Johnny played Leonard

Still on good terms: Although the two stars decided to split up after dating for two years, they remain close friends; seen in 2016

After dating for two years, both Kaley and Johnny came to the decision to end their relationship.

The actor admitted that Vanity Fair which eventually led to their split in 2009. ‘We come from very different worlds, but we also seem to merge into each other’s worlds in a way.’

“It was a lot of fun teaching each other different things, but when I wanted different things, it made things more complicated,” he said.

Despite no longer being in a romantic relationship, the two stars still remain close and on good terms.

“We have such a bond that I appreciate so much. And I think that’s part of our great friendship,” Johnny said.

Kaley revealed that her former beau and co-star attended both weddings and they continue to support each other continuously.

Great Memories: The Big Bang Theory ran for a total of 12 seasons, airing from 2007 and ending in 2019

After the series finale of The Big Bang Theory in 2019, both Kaley and Johnny have been working hard in the industry.

The actress starred in the HBO Max thriller series called The Flight Attendant. The second season recently aired in April this year.

Kaley has also been officially cast to star in a biographical limited series and will play the late actress Doris Day.

Johnny occasionally starred in the series called The Conners. He has also focused on raising his son, Avery, who he shares with his ex, Alaina Meyer.

Kaley recently made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey at the 2022 Emmy Awards last September.