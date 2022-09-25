Kaka claims his iconic No 10 position is dying out in modern football due to ‘advanced’ defending

Brazilian legend Kaka has claimed the No.10 position has ‘already been completely lost’ in modern football.

Kaka, who starred for AC Milan and Real Madrid, believes that ‘advanced defending’ had led to less space in midfield.

As reported by Marcasaid Kaka: ‘It’s not that it’s being lost, it’s that it’s already completely lost, partly because with the defense so advanced there’s almost no space left in the middle of the field.

Brazilian legend Kaka has claimed that the number 10 has been lost in modern football

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Kaka thrived at No.10.

However, the 40-year-old is unsure where he would play in the modern game and suggested he might play as a winger or box-to-box midfielder.

Kaka struggled to come up with an answer when asked which modern player most resembles him in style.

Kaka struggled to answer when asked which modern player most resembles him

He said, ‘The truth? No. Above all, because attitudes have changed. I played for Milan as a midfielder for many years, something that has evolved with the appearance of box-to-box midfielders. Also, I don’t know where I would play in this more physical football if I wanted to play it a bit more open on the left or ‘box to box’.’

Kaka is on a UEFA coaching course but suggested he would not give up spending time with his family.

He said: ‘It’s true that I’m doing a UEFA course and since I stopped playing I’m preparing for it, although what I like best is the sports management part. In any case, football is very intense and to return to the limelight I have to sacrifice some things, like the time I spend with my family, and right now I’m not willing to do that.’

Kaka played under some great coaches during his career, including Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri and Manuel Pellegrini, but particularly enjoyed working under Carlo Ancelotti at AC Milan between 2003 and 2009.

Kaka says Carlo Ancelotti is the coach he enjoyed working under the most

Asked which coach is his role model, Ancelotti said: ‘Carlo Ancelotti. With all my coaches I learned things, whether it was tactical or about group management, but my best performances were with him and we also lived together for six seasons. Also seeing how he has developed as a coach seems very interesting to me.’

Kaka also revealed that his compatriot Neymar is his favorite player in world football.

He said: ‘I don’t know if it’s because we have a great personal relationship, but I love the way Neymar plays. Of course I like to see others like Mbappe, Messi, Cristiano or Vinicius himself, but I will stick to ‘Ney’.’

Kaka is one of only eight players to have won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or.