Kaitlyn Lawes, Kerri Einarson advance to GSOC’s Boost National semifinals

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Kaitlyn Lawes may have only won two games over four days during the Boost National round-robin stage, but the Winnipeg skip and her club doubled their win tally on Saturday before snack time to advance to the semifinals.

Team Lawes, who finished their group with a 2-2 record, sent Sweden’s Team Wrana 7-2 in the morning’s tiebreak to qualify for the playoffs, then ousted Team Homan 8-4 in an all-Canadian showdown in the early afternoon quarterfinals.

Lawes, whose previous only win over Rachel Homan came as a skip in the 2009 Canadian junior final, stole three from the bat in the first end and never came behind. With a 4-4 tie in the sixth, Lawes regained control with a deuce, then stole two runs in the seventh to eliminate 11-time Grand Slam champion Homan.

It is the first Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tournament for the all-new team of Lawes, third Selena Njegovan, second Jocelyn Peterman and leader Kristin MacCuish. Lawes returned to her roots this year after 12 seasons with Jennifer Jones, where she won Olympic gold and six Grand Slam titles. In the same building she also won the world championship in 2018.

Lawes will now face Team Tirinzoni after the Swiss squad walked away with a score of four in the eighth end to knock out the new Team Jones 7-3.

Meanwhile, Canadian Team Einarson advanced with a 6-2 victory over Team Keizer from Switzerland. Einarson will face the #1 seeded Team Fujisawa after the Japanese club defeated South Korean Team Gim 7-5 in an extra end.

The men’s quarterfinals are Sweden’s Team Edin vs. Canada’s Team Flasch, Team Cow vs. Team Dunstone in an all-Canadian match, Canada’s Team Gushue vs. Switzerland’s Team Brunner and Canada’s Team Bottcher vs. Team Dropkin from the United States.

Live coverage begins at 4pm ET on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360 with online streaming on Sports net NOW.

The men’s and women’s semifinals go down on Sportsnet 360 at 8 p.m. ET. Both finals are scheduled for Sunday.

The Boost National is the first of six events on Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling calendar from 2022-23 and will feature 16 of the best men’s teams and 16 of the best women’s teams from around the world. … A combined purse of $300,000, split equally between the men’s and women’s departments, is at stake. The winning teams will receive $35,000 and invitations to the season-ending Kioti Tractor Champions Cup. … Points are also up for grabs in the Pinty’s Cup race, which will be awarded to the champions of the 2022-23 season with a $75,000 bonus for the winning teams.