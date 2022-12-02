Kaia Gerber takes her male friend to Los Angeles for a stroll and juice run.

<!–

Kaia Gerber killed two proverbial birds with one stone on Thursday, en route to both a dog walk and juice run.

The 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – who recently starred in a new Alexander McQueen campaign – was spotted with a male friend walking her cute dog Milo on Thursday afternoon.

They were spotted drinking some juices at Maru Coffee before continuing their walk.

Gerber was spotted keeping warm in a white hoodie with a forest green knitted stocking cap.

She was all smiles with black sunglasses on, a blue jacket over her hoodie and a green handbag over her shoulder.

The model completed her look with black stretch pants and black shoes for her dog walk.

Her male friend opted for a black Patagonia hoodie while holding a squeezed drink in one hand and the dog leash in the other, while Gerber perused a book.

He also wore gray pants and black New Balance sneakers for the Thursday outing with Gerber.

The outing comes just days after Gerber unveiled her new unique campaign for Alexander McQueen.

The campaign – seemingly inspired by Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner – was for the new Alexander McQueen Slash Bag.

Gerber is seen walking through a room where several mannequins are on display, though one quite literally pauses her.

Upon further investigation, she notices that one of the mannequins looks just like her, which eventually drives her to tears.

She was not seen with boyfriend Austin Butler, who is leaving his acclaimed role in the Elvis biopic.

Gerber and Butler have been romantically linked since December 2021.

Meanwhile, her brother Presley Gerber has sparked speculation that he is already engaged to girlfriend Lexi Wood.