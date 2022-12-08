Thursday, December 8, 2022
Entertainment

Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble while carrying a Celine shopping bag

by Merry
written by Merry
Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble while carrying a Celine shopping bag
Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince
Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble while carrying a Celine shopping bag as she leaves her hotel in West Hollywood

By Lizzie May For Mailonline

She is known for her supermodel looks and ruling the runway at some of the world’s hottest catwalk shows.

But Kaia Gerber donned a casual all black ensemble as she left her hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon while makeup free.

The runway queen, 21, kept a low profile with her look at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel, where she was carrying a large Celine shopping bag and a travel garment bag.

Supermodel style: Kaia Gerber donned a casual all black ensemble as she left her hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon while makeup free 

Kaia, who is the daughter of former supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, let her chocolate brown tresses cascade over her shoulder in a natural beach wave.

She wore a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes as she headed out for the day.

Kaia appeared to go makeup-free on Wednesday, instead letting her natural glowing skin breathe in the warm LA temperatures.

Wearing a black long-sleeved crewneck sweatshirt, Kaia slipped her slim pins into a pair of sports leggings.

Running errands: The runway queen, 21, kept a low profile with her look at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel, where she was carrying a large Celine shopping bag and a travel garment bag

She wore a dark navy blue sleeveless suede jacket with pocket panels on her chest.

Adding a pop of colour to her look, Kaia wore a gorgeous green leather shoulder bag to carry her essentials as she ran errands. 

Kaia wore a pair of black comfortable sports trainers and appeared to be on her phone as she stepped out of the four-star hotel in West Hollywood. 

It comes after her supermodel mother Cindy, 56, celebrated Kaia’s collaboration with Zara by donning some of the collection.

Family business: ‘Not often you get to wear your daughter’s clothes…thanks @kaiagerber for sharing your @zara collab with me!’ she wrote in the caption 

There it is: Kaia could be seen modeling what appeared to be the same outfit from her Zara capsule collection in a black-and-white shoot plugging the line a month ago

‘Not often you get to wear your daughter’s clothes…thanks @kaiagerber for sharing your @zara collab with me!’ she wrote in the caption last month. 

Kaia could be seen modeling what appeared to be the same outfit from her Zara capsule collection in a black-and-white shoot plugging the line in October.

She has followed her mother’s footsteps into the modeling business and has also broken into acting with American Horror Story.

Family resemblance: She has followed her mother’s footsteps into the modeling business and has also broken into acting with American Horror Story

