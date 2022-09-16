WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA

Entertainment
By Merry
Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA 12
1663366826 60 Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as
Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA 13
1663366827 259 Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as
Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA 14
1663366829 195 Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as
Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA 15

Kaia Gerber shows off her tight legs in cropped shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and boyfriend in Los Angeles

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:04, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 23:04, September 16, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Kaia Gerber stepped out in a mix of summer and fall when she took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber showed off her long, tight legs in very short shorts as she strolled with a friend in the Los Feliz area.

The model wore a dusty pink long-sleeved sweatshirt, an oversized black utility cardigan and black shoes.

Seasonal mix: Kaia Gerber, 21, stepped out in a mix of summer and fall as she took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday and showed off her long, tight legs in a pair of very short shorts
Seasonal mix: Kaia Gerber, 21, stepped out in a mix of summer and fall as she took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday and showed off her long, tight legs in a pair of very short shorts

Seasonal mix: Kaia Gerber, 21, stepped out in a mix of summer and fall as she took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday and showed off her long, tight legs in a pair of very short shorts

She showed her flawless complexion, wore little make-up and styled her brown, sun-kissed locks in straight layers.

Her boyfriend seemed comfortable in a white and blue Los Angeles sweatshirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

Both wore dark shades to protect against the glare of the overhead sun.

Casual: The model wore a dusty pink long-sleeved sweatshirt, an oversized black utility cardigan and black shoes. Her boyfriend looked comfortable in a white and blue Los Angeles sweatshirt, blue pants and sneakers
Casual: The model wore a dusty pink long-sleeved sweatshirt, an oversized black utility cardigan and black shoes. Her boyfriend looked comfortable in a white and blue Los Angeles sweatshirt, blue pants and sneakers

Casual: The model wore a dusty pink long-sleeved sweatshirt, an oversized black utility cardigan and black shoes. Her boyfriend looked comfortable in a white and blue Los Angeles sweatshirt, blue pants and sneakers

Her rescue dog, Milo, looked adorable in fluffy white fur.

Kaia didn’t walk in New York Fashion Week last week, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t worked.

The runway veteran has been busy sharing photos from recent shoots for Celine in which she modeled a checked jacket and black bag on social media.

She also promoted the Couture Color clutch with Desert Nude shades of Yves Saint Laurent makeup.

Acting: Kaia has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won't do to fit into society for Apple+ in the 1960s
Acting: Kaia has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won't do to fit into society for Apple+ in the 1960s

Acting: Kaia has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won’t do to fit into society for Apple+ in the 1960s

The actress has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won’t do to fit into society in the 1960s. The series is based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Kaia plays Mitzi in the 10-episode series, along with a who’s who of acting greats, including Oscar winner Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Julia Duffy.

Acting legends Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern will be featured in one episode of the Apple+ show.

One lucky man: Kaia posed with mom Cindy Crawford and Edward Enninful
One lucky man: Kaia posed with mom Cindy Crawford and Edward Enninful

One lucky man: Kaia posed with mom Cindy Crawford and Edward Enninful

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak talks…

Merry

Ana de Armas says once she got into…

Merry

Lottie Moss dons a pink distressed…

Merry
1 of 4,686

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More