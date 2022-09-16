Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in short shorts as she walks with her adorable pup and friend in LA

Kaia Gerber stepped out in a mix of summer and fall when she took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber showed off her long, tight legs in very short shorts as she strolled with a friend in the Los Feliz area.

The model wore a dusty pink long-sleeved sweatshirt, an oversized black utility cardigan and black shoes.

She showed her flawless complexion, wore little make-up and styled her brown, sun-kissed locks in straight layers.

Her boyfriend seemed comfortable in a white and blue Los Angeles sweatshirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

Both wore dark shades to protect against the glare of the overhead sun.

Her rescue dog, Milo, looked adorable in fluffy white fur.

Kaia didn’t walk in New York Fashion Week last week, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t worked.

The runway veteran has been busy sharing photos from recent shoots for Celine in which she modeled a checked jacket and black bag on social media.

She also promoted the Couture Color clutch with Desert Nude shades of Yves Saint Laurent makeup.

Acting: Kaia has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won’t do to fit into society for Apple+ in the 1960s

The actress has been busy working on the upcoming television series Mrs. American Pie, about a woman trying to figure out what she will and won’t do to fit into society in the 1960s. The series is based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Kaia plays Mitzi in the 10-episode series, along with a who’s who of acting greats, including Oscar winner Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Julia Duffy.

Acting legends Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern will be featured in one episode of the Apple+ show.