Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in a cropped top as she exits a Los Angeles studio

Kaia Gerber was spotted taking a short walk out of a studio in sunny Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The stunning supermodel kept her look stylishly casual for her short outing, with a cropped top and a fashionable cardigan.

The 20-year-old has been busy with her schedule, recently appearing in ads for Celine and Marc Jacobs fragrances as she geared up for her on-screen role in the upcoming Apple series, Mrs. American Pie.

The five-foot beauty made her look comfortable as she stepped out into the sweltering summer heat.

She also wore a forest green cropped top, which showed off her tight midriff, and dark blue shorts instead of warm pants.

The Vogue model completed her outfit by donning a black sleeveless cardigan with large front pockets.

Kaia pulled on a pair of black sneakers, along with white socks pulled up over her ankles.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter kept her accessories minimalist for her outfit and chose to wear only a few black, oval shades to protect her eyes from the bright sun.

To make sure she stayed hydrated, Kaia carried a green water bottle in one hand, while holding her phone and keys in the other.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and she let her locks fall naturally straight past her shoulders.

During a joint interview with her supermodel mom, Cindy, the two opened up Fashion about the modeling industry during a panel at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference.

Kaia explained that growing up with her mother helped teach her what to expect when she started.

“So it wasn’t a strange world for me to go into. I certainly felt I understood. I knew what I was getting into,” she said.

The two also discussed the changes in the modeling industry over the years, especially with the prominence of social media.

“I think it has benefited models and the industry as a whole in many ways,” explains Kaia. “I feel like we’ve become a lot more accessible.”

The beauty added that in her mother’s day as a model, people could usually only see models of the work they did.

“Now, as models, you see us from the moment we wake up until we go to sleep, and you don’t just see us all refreshed.”

In addition to her collaborations with numerous brands, such as her recent Celine campaign, Kaia has also transitioned into acting and will have a recurring role on the Apple series, Mrs. American Pie.

The talented star jumped to her Instagram to announce the news to her 8.3 million followers in a after, in which she stated that she was “humiliated to work alongside some of my heroes.”

