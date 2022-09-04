Kaia Gerber rings in 21st birthday with pals Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson and Madison Beer in LA

Kaia Gerber couldn’t stop smiling as she celebrated her 21st birthday with friends over the weekend in LA.

Cindy Crawford’s mini-me supermodel daughter was joined for the occasion by friends Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson and Madison Beer.

The American Horror Story star enjoyed a meal and cake at the city’s trendy Off Sunset eatery on Saturday night.

Kaia looked typically stunning with her glossy brunette locks styled in a subtle side part and blown out to voluminous perfection.

Her wispy, bouncy locks rested on her collarbone as she casually tucked one side behind her ear.

The striking beauty enjoyed the company of her friends in a chic and form-fitting, black one-shoulder sleeveless top.

The fashionista, who often takes style cues from her mother’s signature 90s looks, wore a single silver-tone necklace with a small pendant.

Billie, 20, was dressed in style for the occasion, showing her individuality in a black mini skirt and chunky black boots.

The combat-style footwear had a small platform and was strung all the way up to the musician’s thighs.

The Wish You Were Gay singer paired her bottom half with a slim-fitting white shirt with vertical stripes.

It had two lace panel details on either side of the front, leaving hanging tassels.

She added more striking elements to her ensemble with her jet black hair and some light blue-toned shades.

Her locks were cut in a shaggy, layered style with bangs framing the face and straightened as she dusted her chest.

The powerhouse entertainer wore several silver-colored rings and stacked several diamond necklaces on top of each other.

An oversized black blazer completed her look as she wrapped up the evening, and she carried a white ‘Cash Inside’ bag from streetwear brand Off-White.

Paris, the 24-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, brought a female companion to the soiree.

Arriving in style, she modeled a light brown mini slip dress with a very plunging round neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

The singer’s tattoos were fully featured in the skin-bare outfit and her face was mostly covered.

She wore a skin-colored facemask and large, dark, ombre-toned, round sunglasses that hid her piercing eyes.

Her tousled blonde hair fell around her face in a long bob that was textured and fluffy.

Jackson slung a dark handbag over her shoulder and accentuated her dress with deep brown suede boots with a bronze platform sole.

She stacked bracelets on her wrist while holding the hand of her unknown female date.

Her counterpart was dressed in a low-slung, asymmetrical black skirt with a sheer black strapless top with textured boning.

Madison, 23, kept her look casual when she arrived at the affair in a white top that showed a trail of her stomach.

She drove to the event in a white Range Rover with a beige leather interior, along with a friend.

The singer-songwriter paired her crop top with loose-fitting, wide-leg pants that were all the rage.

Her long and shiny dark hair was pulled back in a casual and hassle-free style, with long curtain-like sections left out in the front.

She attracted attention with large, thick gold earrings, which coordinated with her gold watch, necklace and Chanel handbag with a gold link strap.

Over a totally flattering face full of flattering makeup, she wore large square black-rimmed glasses.

The young woman she was with wore a simple strapless black mini dress with black leather knee-high boots.

Both Kaia and Billie’s older brothers also showed up for the celebration, each with their own unique styles.

Presley Gerber, a 23-year-old model, wore a black crew-neck shirt and black and white college jacket.

And Finneas, 25, rocked a light-colored, see-through, embroidered button-up shirt, dark trousers, and shoes.