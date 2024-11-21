Kaia Gerber reveals a surprising connection to Pamela Anderson that only a nepo baby could have

Kaia Gerber has a bevy of famous friends, but she recently revealed a new and unexpected connection with a movie and television star.

The 23-year-old model revealed in The Hollywood ReporterThe new Next Gen Talent 2024 survey reveals that she once knew Pamela Anderson, but their connection was when she was just a child.

In the article – which featured conversations with rising stars including Industry’s David Jonsson, The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa and Twisters actress Katy O’Brian – Kaia revealed that she once knew the 57-year-old Baywatch star through her primary school.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s fake daughter admitted that Pamela once served as a volunteer crossing guard for her school.

She previously revealed that her own children attended Kaia’s school, so it was her way of giving back and spending extra time with her kids.

Kaia shared her connection with Pamela when she was asked about the “most Hollywood thing” that had ever happened to her.

Kaia Gerber, 23, revealed in The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen Talent 2024 survey that she once knew Pamela Anderson as a child. In true nepo baby fashion, she knew the 57-year-old Babywatch star because she volunteered at her primary school

“Probably Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school,” she explained. “She was wearing the yellow safety vest and everything.”

Kaia added, “I didn’t know how good I had it at the time.”

In 2008, Pamela talked about helping out at her children’s school.

During an appearance that year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Barb Wire actress explained that she was pulling double duty at her children’s school while commuting back and forth to Las Vegas.

She was seen at the time in the magic show Hans Klok: The Beauty Of Magic.

“I’m on security patrol at my sons’ school on Mondays with the neon vest and all. It’s really hot,” Pamela jokingly shared via CBS News.

“You help the kids go to school,” she continued. “You help them out of the car and then you close the door.”

Pamela told DeGeneres that her flight schedule meant she would be returning to Los Angeles in the early morning hours after doing a show in Vegas the night before.

“Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school,” she explained. “She was wearing the yellow safety vest and everything”; seen on November 2 in LA

Pamela explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 that she would be flying back from a magic show in Las Vegas where she appeared in the early morning hours, before waking sons Brandon Thomas Lee, now 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, now 26; seen ink 2008 in Sydney, Australia

She said she wore full makeup while working as a cross guard because she hadn’t bothered to take it off the night before. “People always look at me strangely,” she said; seen with Brandon and Dylan in January 2023 in Hollywood

Pamela is currently receiving the best reviews of her life in Gia Coppola’s upcoming drama The Last Showgirl (pictured), which hits US theaters on December 13

The blonde beauty – son Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee – would “come in around 3 or 4 in the morning” with a full face of makeup from the performance.

“I get up at 6:30 a.m. while my kids are making breakfast, get to school at 8 a.m. and who washes their faces?” she said.

She added, “People always look at me funny,” although it wasn’t clear whether that was because of her full face of stage makeup or because she was a famous actress.

‘I get a lot of high fives. (Other parents) think it’s funny that I do that,” she continued. ‘I’m a mother. you have to do it and I love it.”

Pamela is currently receiving the best reviews of her life for her upcoming film The Last Showgirl.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola’s granddaughter Gia Coppola, the film stars Pamela as a showgirl who is forced to start all over again after the show she has performed in every night for thirty years suddenly ends.

The critically acclaimed drama, which hits U.S. theaters on December 13, features an all-star cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd and Jason Schwartzman.

After establishing herself as an in-demand model, Kaia has recently embarked on a second budding career as an in-demand actress.

After appearing in the high school sex comedy Bottoms, she followed up with roles in Palm Royale and Apple TV+’s Saturday Night, which charts the beginnings of Saturday Night Live.

She will next appear in Mother Mary (with Anne Hathaway) and Outcome (with Keanu Reeves).