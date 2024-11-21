Kaia Gerber looks sensational in bejewelled mini dress as she joins Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe at Hollywood Reporter event

Kaia Gerber looked sensational while attending the Hollywood Reporter and Instagram: Next Gen 2024 event at Holloway House in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, was joined at the event by another celebrity daughter: Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Kaia turned heads in a beige minidress with intricate jewel embellishment and a white ruffled hem.

The star also wore a matching cape over her shoulders and added height to her frame with a pair of baby pink kitten heels.

Also sporting white knee-high socks, Kaia styled her brunette locks in loose waves for the evening.

Ava, 25, who Reese shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, wore a champagne-colored minidress with a low-cut scoop neckline.

Letting her locks fall over her shoulders, Ava accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver earrings.

Also attending the event was The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa and fellow actors Nell Verlaque and James Morosini.

Kaia has been dating Elvis star Austin Butler since 2021.

Her parents, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62, are said to be concerned about the lack of progress after three years and recently sat Austin, 33, down for a serious talk about her intentions with their daughter. , wondering why he hasn’t done it yet. It is not proposed.

“Rande and Cindy love Austin and consider him family, but the fact is he’s not,” a source close to the couple told DailyMail.com. ‘After dating his daughter Kaia for over three years, he has shown no signs of asking her to get engaged.

‘They don’t think for a minute that he’s not serious about her, but she’s 33 and isn’t it time she thought about settling down?’

Kaia and Austin were first photographed together in December 2021, just a month after she split from Saltburn star Jacob Elordi.

The genetically blessed couple went public with their romance in March 2022 when they walked the red carpet at W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party.

Also attending the event was The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa.

Kaia also posed for a photo with actors Nell Verlaque and James Morosini.

A series of public displays of affection followed, first at the Met Gala in May, followed by a passionate kiss in front of photographers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Austin is close to Kaia’s family as he was photographed enjoying a double date with Cindy and Rande at an Italian restaurant in California last May.

He also joined his family on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the New Year in January.

“Austin assured Rande that his intentions are honorable and that he needs a little more time,” the source continued. ‘He pointed out to Rande that Kaia is only 23 years old.

“Rande responded kindly with the fact that these are the best years of his life.”

Despite a few public appearances, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private with neither party speaking openly about the other.

Kaia described their union as “scared” in February, telling the WSJ, “Honestly, I feel like very few things in my life are private, and that’s one of the things I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she shared. .

Kaia’s parents fear she may be wasting the “best years of her life” with Austin Butler if he isn’t ready to commit long-term, sources tell DailyMail.com.

Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62, are said to be concerned about the lack of progress after three years and recently sat down with Austin, 33, for a serious conversation about their intentions.

Around the same time, Austin reacted to her British Vogue cover, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It was legendary.”

“It was amazing,” he continued. ‘I loved being able to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”

Most recently, the couple has been photographed on low-key date nights in New York City. Kaia also spent her 23rd birthday without Austin, sparking speculation that they are on the rocks.

The Oscar nominee, who is currently filming Caught Stealing in New York with Matt Smith, was briefly linked to his Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge and actress Lily-Rose Depp before meeting Kaia.

Prior to his relationship, he dated former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens for nine years, before the couple ended long distance.