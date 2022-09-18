Kaia Gerber looks relaxed in light orange sweater and white sweatpants while walking her dog in LA

Kaia Gerber stepped out in a casual ensemble while walking her rescue dog Milo in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 21-year-old model put on a light orange crew-neck sweater and white sweatpants during the walk.

She wore light brown boots and shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun with dark black sunglasses.

Walking her pup: Kaia Gerber stepped out in a casual ensemble while walking her rescue dog Milo in Los Angeles on Saturday

Her light brown hair was parted in the middle and came past the top of her shoulders.

She put a strap around Milo’s neck and walked slowly around the neighborhood with him while she grabbed a cup of coffee.

The Los Angeles native originally adopted Milo in the summer of 2020.

Comfortable outfit: The 21-year-old model wore a light orange crew-neck sweater and white sweatpants while walking

Loving Owner: Los Angeles Native Originally Adopted Milo in Summer 2020

After purchasing the animal, Kaia took to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding the perfect cuddle buddy and best friend a girl could wish for. Welcome to the Milo family boy [heart emoji] mommy loves you’, from a series of photos.

She has since been photographed several times with her precious pup and even took him to the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, according to Grazia Magazine.

While she had time today to chat with her little buddy, Cindy Crawford’s daughter has been quite busy lately.

Take him everywhere: She has since been photographed several times with her precious pup and even took him to the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, according to Grazia Magazine (photo 2021)

Out with her mother: Kaia attended an event on Tuesday, September 13 to celebrate Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s memoir A Visible Man with her famous model mother

She attended an event on Tuesday, September 13 to celebrate Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s memoir A Visible Man with her famous model mother.

The models looked stunning in chic outfits as they posed for photos with Edward at the Sunset Tower Hotel

Runway legend Cindy was super chic in a burnt orange pleated leather skirt for the big night out.

She added a draped top in a complementary hue and adorned it with gold jewelry and a nude clutch.

Cindy’s lookalike daughter stunned in a sassy little black dress, which emphasized her muscular and tanned physique.

The A-list couple mingled with the star-studded guest list at the bash, posing for photos with the party’s genteel host Edward while holding up a copy of his anticipated book.