Kaia Gerber looks glam she gets ready to shoot scenes for star-studded comedy Mrs. American Pie

Kaia Gerber looked effortlessly glamorous as she dressed up for filming scenes for the star-studded comedy Mrs. American Pie in Los Angeles on Friday.

The model, 21, took on character before joining her co-stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Allison Janney to film at the Biltmore Hotel.

She cut an elegant figure in a bejeweled red and orange bralet, embellished with brightly colored beading patterns and a dramatic tassel fringe.

Looks good: Kaia Gerber looked effortlessly glamorous as she dressed up for filming scenes for the star-studded comedy Mrs. American Pie in Los Angeles on Friday

Kaia, who stars as Mitzi in the 1970s Apple TV+ comedy series, paired her statement top with a matching extravagant necklace and red bottoms.

Over her skimpy ensemble, she donned gray track pants and a navy blue robe as she relaxed before the shoot.

She wore a pair of white sandals and carried a white Celine Paris bag in one hand and talked to a member of the crew.

Prep: The 21-year-old model took on character before joining her co-stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Allison Janney to film at the Biltmore Hotel

Wow! She cut an elegant figure in a bejeweled red and orange bralet, embellished with brightly colored beading patterns and a dramatic tassel fringe

Kaia styled her brunette locks in a voluminous up-do and accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The star of American Horror Story enhanced her striking features with a touch of bronzer and a hint of mascara while embodying her character Mitzi.

Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, Mrs. American Pie shows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) trying to reach the top of Palm Beach society in the early 1970s, even as troubles within her marriage and disdainful socialites threaten to block her ascent.

On Friday, Kaia was joined on set by lead actor Kristen, who was briefly seen wearing a vibrant yellow ensemble and orange headband as she got out of a car.

Beauty: Kaia, who stars as Mitzi in the 1970s Apple TV+ comedy series, paired her statement top with a matching extravagant necklace and red bottoms

Chic: On Friday, Kaia was joined on set by lead actor Kristen, who was briefly seen wearing a vibrant yellow ensemble and orange headband as she got out of a car

Suave: Meanwhile, Ricky Martin wore a neat figure in a black tuxedo as he gathered outside the hotel with his co-stars

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin wore a neat figure in a black tuxedo as he gathered outside the hotel with his co-stars.

Ricky plays Robert, a “confirmed bachelor” who teams up with Kristen Wiig’s Maxine after her husband leaves her during Thanksgiving 1969.

Devastated by the loss of her marriage and her social circle, Maxine asks Robert to start a fake family with her so Maxine can enter the Mrs. American Pie beauty pageant.

Allison Janney also appeared on set, looking glamorous in a purple and gold patterned dress as she got out of her car.

1970s Chic: Allison Janney also appeared on set, looking glamorous in a purple and gold patterned dress as she got out of her car

Brave: And Josh Lucas looked just as good in black pants, suspenders and a white shirt, which he wore unbuttoned at the collar as he got ready to film

The 62-year-old actress held what appeared to be a script in her hand as she showed off her sensational 1970s outfit.

And Josh Lucas looked just as good in black slacks, suspenders and a white shirt, which he wore unbuttoned at the collar as he got ready for filming.

Other members of the cast and crew also got ready to shoot scenes. The cast is completed by Carol Burnett, Claudia Ferri, Julia Duffy and Leslie Bibb.

mrs. American Pie is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and produced by Laura Dern.

The series was announced in February and shooting started in May.

Kaia will have a recurring role as manicurist Mitzi in the comedy, having previously starred in American Horror Story.

Star-studded: Other members of the cast and crew also got ready to shoot scenes. The cast is completed by Carol Burnett, Claudia Ferri, Julia Duffy and Leslie Bibb

Project: Mrs. American Pie is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and is produced by Laura Dern

She made her acting debut in Sister Cities at age 15, but then turned to modeling.

Kaia recently admitted that she feels “enormous pressure” while filming her comedic role in Mrs. American Pie.

“I don’t think I’m funny, but somehow I do comedy,” she said as she posed for a Flaunt cover story.

“And I’m just waiting — maybe someday people will find out I’m not funny, but I’ll drive it as long as I can.”

Snap on set: Mrs. American Pie with Mindy Cohn (L, Allison Janney (2-L), Claudia Ferri (2-R), Julia Duffy (R), Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb

Kaia gushed that she grew up watching Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig on television and sharing her excitement about working with the stars.

The daughter of 1990s supermodel Cindy Crawford just wrapped a new comedy in New Orleans — Amazon Prime Videos Bottoms — alongside Marshawn Lynch (aka Beast Mode).

Kaia welcomed the “liberation” from acting after her “insecure” years as a world traveler, in-demand teen model.

“I think I’ve been closed for a long time to do that work, and also to be someone that people looked at. Mainly because I was so young – I was 16. I didn’t expect the success I was so lucky to have,” she noted.