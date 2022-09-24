WhatsNew2Day
Kaia Gerber leaves the gym looking cool in a pair of sunglasses, after celebrating her 21st birthday

By Merry
Kaia Gerber is dressed all in black as she leaves the gym in Los Angeles… weeks after celebrating her 21st birthday with mom Cindy Crawford

By Elizabeth Dowell for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:45, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 02:02, September 24, 2022

Kaia Gerber was spotted outside a Los Angeles gym on Friday.

The 21-year-old model wore black sneakers, a t-shirt, a blue vest jacket and matching Nike shoes. She completed her look with sunglasses as she walked through the parking lot and looked at her phone.

The young socialite stayed hydrated, while wearing a white cup.

Earlier this month, the fashion industry personality celebrated her 21st birthday. She celebrated the milestone on September 3, surrounded by friends and family.

Among those who paid tribute to Gerber on her big day was fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss, who shared a series of snaps and a video on her Instagram page that was shot during the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City in northwestern Nevada. .

‘Happy 21st birthday baby K! @kaiagerber, I’m very grateful to have you in my life,” Kloss, 30, began in the caption.

‘So proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you have accomplished so much and life has only just begun! cheers to this milestone, can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. love you, sister,” she added.

The actress’s mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, attended the Burning Man festival with daughter Kaia.

“It was everything I hoped it would be and more,” Cindy Crawford wrote of her first Burning Man experience with her daughter.

‘We [were] so lucky to go with experienced ‘burners’ who took us under their wing and showed us the tricks of the trade. It was everything I hoped it would be and more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa allowed me to reconnect with my virgin self – adventurous, fun, curious and carefree.”

“Sometimes the roles we play in ‘real’ life disconnect us from our most joyful selves and only when we’re so far out of our comfort zone do we have no choice but to look inward,” Crawford added.

What a burn: The actress’s mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, attended the Burning Man festival with daughter Kaia. “It was everything I hoped it would be and more,” Cindy Crawford wrote of her first Burning Man experience with her daughter.

