Kaia Gerber keeps it sporty while on a smoothie run in Studio City

Kaia Gerber was spotted getting out in Studio City on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old model cut a casual figure as she headed to a nearby smoothie shop for a healthy pick-me-up.

Her outing came after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a high-profile event she recently attended on her Instagram account.

Gerber wore a navy blue hoodie and a set of fitted black leggings during her outing.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s daughter contrasted a pair of stark white socks with a pair of two-tone running shoes.

The actress kept a stylish green bag slung over her left shoulder and fitted with stylish sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were tied in a few braids that fell to her shoulders.

Gerber also wore a black face covering to protect herself from COVID-19 during her outing.

The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the snap, the social media personality was ripped off by a team of stylists.

She described the photo as “off the record” in the caption of her post.

Gerber started her career in the modeling industry at a young age and has since been featured in numerous high-fashion campaigns over the years.

She recently spoke about her career in an interview with byrdiewhere she credited her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford as one of her main inspirations.

“My beauty icon has always been my mother. I think she looks beautiful when she’s smiling and being herself; she taught me natural beauty and real beauty,” she explained.

Gerber went on to talk about what she was doing to keep her skin ready for the runway.

“I try to keep my skincare routine simple. I think the best thing anyone has ever told me regarding skin care is that less is more. I try to keep my routine clean, especially when I’m not working,” she revealed.

However, the fashion industry figure pointed out that she preferred much more casual attire when she was not in front of the cameras.

The model noted that she “felt most beautiful when I felt myself.”