Kaia Gerber keeps it casual in a pair of leggings as she steps out to pick up groceries in Malibu

Kaia Gerber stepped into the heat wave in California on Tuesday afternoon to quickly run an errand.

The 20-year-old model donned leggings and sneakers when she stopped by Whole Foods to pick up some necessary groceries.

The talented star is counting down the days to celebrate her big 21st birthday later in the week on September 3.

Grocery shopping: Kaia Gerber, 20, was seen wearing leggings and a sports bra under a vest when she stopped by Whole Foods in Malibu on Tuesday

The Vogue model chose to wear figure-hugging black leggings along with a stylish sleeveless black utility cardigan.

Underneath, she added a green olive sports bra to complete her overall ensemble.

Kaia slipped into a pair of black sneakers along with black Nike ankle socks for her quick errand.

Picking up some items: The supermodel was seen with two bags after shopping at Whole Foods

The supermodel completed her look with oval sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun.

Kaia added a black face mask for her stop at the grocery store. The star kept her jewelry choices minimalist, with a dainty necklace and a rubber headband on her right wrist.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and her long locks fell naturally past her shoulders.

Upcoming party: The star will celebrate her 21st birthday later this week on September 3rd

New Projects: Kaia will have a recurring role in the upcoming Apple TV comedy series, Mrs. American Pie; pictured at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival during the Elvis screening

In addition to her focus on her work in the modeling industry, Kaia is entering the world of acting.

She has been cast in a recurring role on the Apple TV comedy series, Mrs. American Pie. The show is set in the 1960s and will also star Ricky Martin, Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett.

The supermodel discussed how she announced the news on her Instagram earlier in June during a recent interview with Vanity scholarship.

On her post when she revealed that she will be a cast member on the series, Kaia showed an official statement, followed by a Michael Scott photo from The Office, to express her excitement.

“I always try to find a Michael Scott meme that accurately portrays how I feel, to say, ‘I’m not just trying to brag, I’m really freaking out,'” she explained.

Excited: The model and actress explained in an interview that she loves working with a talented cast on the new Apple series

Lucky couple: When Kaia isn’t working on set, she’s sometimes seen spending time with her boyfriend and actor Austin Butler; pictured together at the MET Gala 2022 in NYC

When discussing the Apple series, Kaia said how happy she was to have the opportunity to work with such a talented cast.

“Like Carol Burnett. I could not believe it. I grew up watching her. She’s so much of the reason I wanted to act,’ she revealed.

In addition to working on new projects, Kaia also celebrates her 21st birthday on September 3.

The talented model and actress added to the publication that ‘it’s really great to be able to toast people in real life’.