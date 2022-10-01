Kaia Gerber keeps it casual in a denim jacket as she enjoys a drink with a mystery man in Hollywood

<!–

Kaia Gerber stuck to a casual look as she and a male friend enjoyed drinks at La Poubelle in Hollywood on Friday night.

The model, 21, wore plain black high-waisted trousers, black shoes, a white tank top and a denim jacket.

The American Horror Story star pulled most of her dark hair up in a bobby pin, but left a few tendrils hanging down the front to frame her face.

Kaia wore a green shoulder bag to add some extra color to the low-key look.

The cover model was seen laughing and laughing with an unidentified man at the hotspot.

His gaze mirrored Kaia’s as he rocked black pants with a white T-shirt and black leather jacket.

The couple appeared to be enjoying themselves while drinking cocktails outside the French restaurant.

They were later seen getting into an Uber together.

Earlier in the day, Kaia was filming on the set of Mrs. American Pie with costars Allison Janney, Julia Duffey and Josh Lucas.

Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin were also on set when the ensemble shot scenes at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kaia plays a character named Mitzi in the drama based on the book of the same name.

The 10-episode series will be released on Apple+ at the end of this year.