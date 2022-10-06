Kaia Gerber is seriously stylish in a striped button-up shirt and black pants while taking a stroll

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kaia Gerber was photographed Wednesday afternoon while walking in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old fashion industry personality stayed comfortable in a loose-fitting outfit as she strolled the city streets, making the most of the pleasant fall weather.

The influencer’s outing took place during the production of a streaming service in which she can be seen.

Taking a walk: Kaia Gerber was photographed on a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon

Gerber wore a striped shirt with buttons on top of a white shirt that showed a small part of her belly.

The model also wore loose-fitting black pants and a set of Adidas Samba sneakers.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter wore a stylish green purse and sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders.

Fashionable: Gerber wore a striped button-up shirt on top of a white shirt that showed a small part of her stomach

Last June, it was announced that Gerber had joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie has joined.

The upcoming series is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr & Mrs. American Pie, which was originally published in 2018.

The program follows a woman who wants to achieve a place in the high society of Palm Beach.

Onscreen: Gerber was announced to join the cast of Mrs. American Pie would have joined; she is seen in January

The upcoming show will star Kristen Wiig, who will play Maxine Simmons.

The cast includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Ricky Martin.

The first of the three will also serve as one of the program’s executive producers.

Gerber currently plays a character named Mitzi, who works as a manicurist.

On screen: Gerber currently plays a character named Mitzi, who works as a manicurist

The performer made an announcement about her casting via a post shared on her Instagram account, where she wrote that she was “humiliated” to be added to the show’s cast.

The development of the program was first announced last February, when Wiig was first added to the series.

The physical production of the upcoming show already started last May.

mrs. American Pie will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service at a future date to be determined.