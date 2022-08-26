Kaia Gerber gives a hint of her toned tummy while in a cropped tank top

<!–

Kaia Gerber was spotted leaving the Tailwaggers pet store in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, carrying an array of pet supplies and toys.

The 20-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber looked casual during her afternoon visit to the pet store.

Austin Butler’s girlfriend was wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a collar and a cropped white tank top with black pants and green shoes.

Vogue’s favorite then went for coffee.

The social media personality styled her gorgeous brunette locks in two braids that fell over her shoulders and wore a black face mask to protect her from Covid.

Her recent outing comes after she was spotted with Elvis actor Butler. The two were seen kissing on a lunch date in LA.

After a year-long relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, she began dating actor Butler in December 2021.

He was previously in a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020.

The fashion model was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Butler after living in NYC for a few years.

The two stars seem to enjoy each other’s company as they seem to find time in their busy schedules to spend as much time together as possible.

The two attended the MET Gala 2022 in New York City and the premiere of Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 earlier in May, where they kissed passionately on the red carpet with cameras flashing.

Following his success and critically acclaimed performance in the Elvis biopic, the actor has also been cast to star in Dune: Part Two.

Kaia appeared in the 10th season of the FX horror anthology American Horror Story and its spin-off, American Horror Stories.

She will have a recurring role on the Apple TV+ miniseries, Mrs American Pie, as a manicurist named Mitzi.

Mrs American Pie will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service at an undisclosed future date.

Dynamic duo: Gerber and Butler attend the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City