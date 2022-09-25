Kaia Gerber flaunts her long legs in black athletic shorts as she takes her rescue dog for a walk

Kaia Gerber was spotted taking her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, wearing a white button-up shirt, small training shorts and Adidas kicks.

The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber looked casual on her afternoon stroll as she switched from her big headphones to her Apple Airpods with her happy little dog chasing her.

Austin Butler’s friend wore dark glasses and tucked her gorgeous dark brown locks behind her ears while holding her cellphone in one hand and a dog leash in the other.

Earlier this month, the fashion industry personality celebrated her 21st birthday with her supermodel mom at the Burning Man festival.

Other well-known Burners were Paris Hilton, Karlie Kloss, Diplo, Adrien Grenier and dozens of others.

Cindy and Kaia, who left at the last minute when friends invited them, seemed to have benefited from the expedition.

Recently, Kaia has often been spotted with Elvis actor Austin Butler. The two were seen kissing on a lunch date in LA.

After a year-long relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, she began dating actor Butler in December 2021.

He was previously in a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020.

The fashion model has spent time in Los Angeles with Butler after living in NYC for a few years. The two stars enjoy each other’s company and find time in their busy schedules to spend as much time together as possible.

Dynamic duo: Gerber and Butler attend the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City

The two attended the MET Gala 2022 in New York City and the premiere of Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 earlier in May, where they kissed passionately on the red carpet with cameras flashing.

Following his success and critically acclaimed performance in the Elvis biopic, the actor has also been cast to star in Dune: Part Two.

Kaia appeared in the 10th season of the FX horror anthology American Horror Story and its spin-off, American Horror Stories. She will have a recurring role on the Apple TV+ miniseries, Mrs. American Pie, as a manicurist named Mitzi.