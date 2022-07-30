Kaia Gerber cuts a casual figure in denim shirt and trousers for shopping outing in New York City

Now that her beau, Austin Butler, is in Budapest, Hungary for the shooting of the sequel Dune: Part Two in Budapest, Hungary, Kaia Gerber is spending more time with friends.

And on Friday, the platonic duo spent another afternoon together, seemingly doing a little shopping in her adopted hometown of New York City.

The top model was spotted in one of the few stores during the afternoon outing.

Gerber, 20, opted for a casual look in the fashion department with black pants with a blue denim button-down over a matching t-shirt.

The daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber also wore a pair of black Adidas sneakers and dark sunglasses.

The runway queen completed her overall look by having her brown locks styled long and straight and tucked behind her ears, a long one with a center parting.

At one point, she tuned the world out for a moment by putting on a pair of big black headphones to listen to a bit of music.

Between her successful career as a top model and her showing of support for Butler when he promoted his biopic Elvis, Gerber has seen her public visibility increase in recent months.

Butler, 30, has just left for Hungary’s capital to shoot the sequel to Dune, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken and Dave Bautista.

The couple first entered a romantic relationship in December 2021, about a month after her split from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was made public.

Gerber has been making a name for herself as an actress lately.

She stars in the new short film The Palisades, which premiered last week at LA Shorts International Film Festival. Billed on IMDb as “an exploration of the subtleties of female friendship,” the 13-minute film was directed by Carissa Gallo.

Last year, the Los Angeles native starred in three episodes of American Horror Stories and four episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

She also has a recurring role on the Apple TV+ comedy miniseries Mrs. American Pie, starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janey, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett, which she began filming last May.