Kaia Gerber celebrates her 21st birthday! Dad Rande Gerber posts precious snaps of his daughter

Kaia Gerber received a sweet message from her father on Saturday in honor of her 21st birthday.

Rande Gerber, 60, posted some fun flashback photos of his only daughter on his Instagram stories.

The doting dad wrote a snippet of the birthday greeting at the bottom of each snap, ‘Happy 21 my angel. Always there with a hug.. or a haircut.. or sometimes even a rolling pin. You take in life… like a sweet love song. Never stop smiling. I love you.’

Devoted Dad: Rande Gerber, 60, shared some sweet flashback photos as he wished his only daughter, Kaia, a happy 21st birthday on Saturday

Kaia Jordan Gerber was born on September 3, 2001 to the co-founder of Casamigos and his wife, model Cindy Crawford, aged 56.

Kaia landed her first modeling job at age 10 for Versace’s junior line, Young Versace.

She exploded into the modeling world after making her debut at Fashion Week in 2017 and was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Awards.

Insta Greeting: Kaia received a heartfelt birthday greeting from her dad in a series of photos posted to Instagram, starting with one from when she was a little girl to today

Sweet message: ‘Congratulations my angel’, wrote the loving father, ‘Always there with a hug.. or a haircut.. or sometimes even a rolling pin. You take in life… like a sweet love song. Never stop smiling. I love you’

Much like her famous mother, Kaia soon began modeling for lines like Marc Jacobs, Prada, Stella McCartney, Chloe, and Valentino.

The second-generation runway star was the first model born in the 2000s to grace the covers of American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue France and Vogue Italia.

She has an older brother, Presley, 23, who is also a model.

Modeling Behavior: Kaia has been modeling for over a decade and landed her first job for Young Versace at the age of 10

Rise to fame: Kaia, who looks a lot like her famous mother, soon began modeling for lines like Marc Jacobs, Prada, Stella McCartney, Chloe and Valentino

Good Genes: Kaia looks a lot like her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and has followed her into the modeling business

The cover girl has been dating Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, since sometime in 2021.

The pair were first spotted together in December, but didn’t make their relationship public until they stepped out together at the Met Gala in May.

The California native tweeted a simple “Happy 21st Birthday Kaia Gerber” to his girlfriend Saturday morning with a photo of the two at a black tie event.