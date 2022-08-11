Kaia Gerber bares her flat midriff in a crop top and joggers for a casual grocery run in Malibu

<!–

Kaia Gerber was comfortably dressed as she ran errands in Malibu on Wednesday.

The supermodel, who turns 21 next month, wore a cropped tank top with spaghetti straps that showed off her flat stomach.

She made the low-key shopping trip look glamorous while donning oval sunglasses for the outing.

Cindy Crawford’s look-alike daughter completed her look with low-cut navy sweatpants with an elasticated waistband.

She wore white socks with a pair of black-and-grey Adidas sneakers and she carried shopping bags with bare manicured hands.

Kaia’s light brown hair was loose as it blew in the wind, arranged in a center part as it fell down her neck.

She skipped jewelry and had a fresh face under her glossy onyx black tones.

Black bra straps were slightly visible under Gerber’s crew-neck shirt, and she slung a small green handbag over her shoulder.

She gave a big smile as she exited the grocery store and walked through the parking lot toward her car.

Kaia, who is in a relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler, was also seen in Malibu on Monday night.

Her downtime comes on the heels of her stunning new 10-second commercial for Celine.

Following the shooting of the ad last May in Nice, France, the Hedi Slimane-directed spot premiered on Tuesday.

The video is shot in black and white and features the soundtrack to music artist Hennessey’s song Byron is Dead.

The promotional clip is the iconic fashion house’s winter 2022 collection, which will be available on August 26.

Gerber modeled a sequined dress in the project and her hair was styled in a strategically imperfect updo.