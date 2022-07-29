Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova arrive for Strictly Rehearsals following glitzy NRT Awards

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova looked very cozy as they enjoyed the National Reality TV Awards with their Strictly Come Dancing friends on Thursday night.

But on Friday, the pair looked fresh as ever as they clung to coffee as they arrived for rehearsals in London.

The sweet couple, who have been dating since January, smiled when they arrived, with Nadiya showing off her toned abs in an athletic neutral-toned ensemble.

The pro dancer, 32, looked stunning in the matching set consisting of a sports bra and cycling shorts.

She threw a creamy button-up over the summery look and paired the outfit with a pair of sneakers.

The blonde beauty carried a large tote bag as an accessory with a few square shades and small gold hoops.

Kai, 26, donned a soft shop window in dark khaki sweatpants, a white T-shirt and a beige overshirt.

The professional dancer wore sturdy trainers and carried them on a Harrods tote bag.

Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin – who were also both present at the awards ceremony on Thursday – appeared in good spirits as they arrived.

Nikita, 24, wore a white top with a heart-shaped motif in the colors of the Ukrainian flag – his homeland.

He paired the look with brown cargo pants and a Prada bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Neil, 40, looked chic in a more colorful ensemble with lilac leggings.

The dancer wore purple and green sneakers along with a white long sleeve shirt while he slung a backpack over his shoulders.

It’s coming like Thursday night Strictly speaking nadiya zotunned in a Cinderella blue dress while she and her co-star beau kai held hands all night at the star-studded bash.

The pair seemed more loved than ever as they stepped out in style and stayed close together all evening before being driven home with a prize in hand.

Nadiya was a vision in the light blue chiffon dress, with an elegant track and embellished details over the single shoulder.

The dress also had a belt element around the waist, drawing into her petite frame, and the professional dancer sported a salmon-colored clutch.

Nadiya – who took home a much sought-after prize that night – fashioned her blond locks into a soft updo.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Kai cut a neat figure in a black suit while completing the look with a white shirt and gray tie.

During the evening, Nadiya revealed to MailOnline how she plans to rescue her relatives from war-torn Ukraine as soon as she gets the chance.

After months of tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on February 24.

“I think it affects us all,” she said. ‘I still have my father there and my grandparents, many friends, it is a very difficult subject to talk about. It is so hard.’

“The war has been going on since 2014, when my family was constantly involved, so it’s been a long time for me.”

She added: I am in touch with them and I help as much as I can. I couldn’t get my father and grandmother anywhere near me, but they are there and they are safe at the moment, so as soon as I get the chance to get them I will.

Their Strictly co-star Neil was also on hand for the evening, looking friendly in a black suit.

Giovanni Pernice made a grand entrance to the evening, looking suave in a timeless black suit.