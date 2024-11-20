Kai Trump is spitting image of Ivanka in stunning new photos at Elon Musk event

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, was the spitting image of the president-elect’s daughter Ivanka as she attended the launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship in South Texas yesterday.

The 17-year-old golfer has taken the world by storm since her grandfather made a shocking political comeback.

Since then, she’s made a slew of political forays alongside Donald, even taking to her YouTube channel to show viewers the lavish perks that come with being the newly elected president’s granddaughter.

Most recently, Kai – Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter – boasted. – about her fun day attending the SpaceX launch in a behind-the-scenes video shared on her TikTok channel.

The 17-year-old brunette beauty captioned the clip: “Not your average day in science class.”

Even though Kai showed off the “incredible” experience, people couldn’t help but notice the shocking resemblance between the teen and Ivanka.

One person even took to social media to talk about Kai’s appearance, as they claimed they noticed Ivanka’s “features” in the photos she posted at Elon’s event.

The two look almost identical, as images of a younger Ivanka could easily be mistaken for Kai.

The similarities are especially noticeable in older photos, as Ivanka previously sported light brown hair like Kai.

After Kai shared her experiences online, one person pointed out that the teen had similarities to her aunt.

The social media user said: ‘I see in this photo the characteristics of your Aunt Ivanka in you.’

Kai posted the clip TikTokwhich showed the front of her face as she appeared to be walking through a building.

She then turned the camera around to show the SpaceX launch as it soared into the sky over Texas.

“What an incredible experience,” Kai wrote in the caption of her TikTok post, which has since been viewed more than 310,900 times since it was posted on Wednesday afternoon.

She too went to Instagram to share a series of photos from the day, including a few photos next to her father.

Others showed her standing next to her grandfather and Elon as they watched the big show.

Kai was dressed in black flared jeans and a black tank top, complete with a pair of Gucci sneakers.

On Tuesday, SpaceX conducted its sixth flight test of the private space company’s giant Starship, testing the heat shields and reusable landing equipment on a rocket that Tesla shareholders hope will one day carry people and electric motor vehicles to the moon and Mars .

Trump, along with his granddaughter and top aides like the glamorous Margo Martin, wore a red MAGA hat as he watched the flight launch.

The president-elect, 78, listened intently as the Tesla billionaire explained how his rockets work before watching the largest of his fleet take off on the horizon.

He was also surrounded by Republican senators like Ted Cruz, Bill Haggerty, Kevin Cramer and Rep. Ronnie Jackson.

Trump visited Brownsville while he was still making nominations for senior positions in his Cabinet.

Elon has been by his side for the most part while formulating his cabinet – and it even looks like he’s going to become part of the family.

In a message on X Earlier this month, Kai shared a photo on the golf course with Elon and his four-year-old son, X Æ A-12, who is pronounced ex-ash-ay-twelve.

Kai Trump rose to fame after she gave a speech about her grandfather at this year’s Republican National Convention

“Elon reaches uncle status,” she wrote on the platform, accompanied by a crying emoji.

And Trump’s own daughter, Ivanka, was even snubbed by Musk in a snippet of a video posted by Kai to her YouTube channel.

The video shared a sneak peek of what actually happened on election night at Mar-a-Lago.

While Trump posed for photos with his several grandchildren, as well as son Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa, someone suggested it was time for a family photo.

Ivanka, wearing a blue velvet pantsuit, began to step into the frame, as did Musk and his son.

But it appears Trump didn’t want Ivanka to be in the picture — at least not at that moment — when he pointed to the X owner and said, “We need to get Elon with his boy.”

Ivanka began to awkwardly step away as Elon joined her family.

“Beautiful, perfect boy,” Trump added as Elon and his son posed with the large group.

In a post to X earlier this month, Kai shared a photo on the golf course next to Musk and his four-year-old son,

After the group took the photo, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were able to step into the photo with her brother Eric and his wife Lara.

Her sister, Tiffany, also posed at the end of the line next to her husband, Michael Boulos.

Since Trump’s big win in the presidential race, Kai has shared how proud she is of her grandfather in an emotional message at the end of her election night vlog.

‘It was just a very special moment for all of us. I’m extremely proud of him, I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole world.

“He has really worked hard for this country every day for the past eight years.”

Kai admitted she burst into tears after finding out he won Pennsylvania — a major swing state that ultimately helped him get enough electoral votes.

“Election night was really special for our whole family because we fought until the end,” she added. ‘He really deserves it, after what everyone did to him.

“After he started winning Pennsylvania, I started crying because I knew he made it and eventually he fought back and won.”

Kai called her grandfather “such an incredible and unique person” who “fights for America every day.”

“He basically just doesn’t take a break, doesn’t do anything but work,” she concluded.