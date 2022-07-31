Kady McDermott flaunts her pert derrière in a black bikini for pool video during Cyprus getaway

Kady McDermott made hearts beat faster when she shared a steamy video on Instagram on Sunday during her sun-filled getaway in Cyprus.

The former Love Island contestant, 26, showed off her toned physique in a skimpy black bikini as she stormed through the glass of an infinity pool.

She turned to show her pert derrière and beamed from ear to ear before performing the dolphin stroke underwater.

The blistering clip with Lavern’s Move Me layered, the reality star wrote in her caption: “Clearing was having way too much fun.”

She rose to fame after appearing in the second series of the ITV2 dating show.

Earlier this year, Kady enjoyed another vacation to the Maldives, where she appeared to be accompanied by an unseen mystery man.

During the holidays, she also shared photos of the lavish vacation at Ayada Maldives with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

However, she hasn’t revealed who she was there with – leaving fans in the dark about her mystery man business.

Kady shared a number of photos that suggested it was a romantic getaway — including rose petal bedside shows and a romantic evening at the beach.

She was last romantically linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, but they broke up in November after a whirlwind romance.

However, some fans thought she was back with Love Island beau Scott Thomas, 33, who she started dating in the villa six years ago – before a turbulent end in 2017.

While speculation was circulating that it was Scott, Scott appeared to be on vacation in Mexico while Kady was in the Maldives – making the rumors of reconciliation unlikely.