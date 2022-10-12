Kadri rings in new challenge against familiar foe in Flames’ season opener

CALGARY – For openers, he will be up against Nathan MacKinnon.

Two nights later, his assignment is Connor McDavid.

These, admits Nazem Kadri, are the assignments he chose, which are two of the main reasons why the 32-year-old center was signed by the Calgary Flames as the summer cherry on top of the club.

But first, Kadri will get a reward far greater than the $49 million he signed up for here: his Stanley Cup ring.

Hand-delivered by his former Avalanche teammates hours before he faced them in his Flames debut, the 18.5-carat bauble he’s seen and read online will be placed on his finger.

“I felt like a little kid, I was very dizzy and excited,” he said of his reaction when teammates sent him photos and videos of Monday’s private dinner ceremony where players received their 669 diamond keepsakes in a box with a repeat. of the players jumping on the ice when opened.

“They look fantastic. I think they did a great job with them. I’ve seen a lot of angles, they look pretty sweet.

“Something we’ve earned, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.”

How perfect that the moment he’s been dreaming about all summer will be part of a Disney-esque opening night matchup.

“It seems like somehow the story just gets better and better,” beamed Kadri, whose dramatic return from injury in the playoffs, a celebratory invitation for doubters to kiss his ass, and the Cup-winner. day at his mosque in London, which has kept him constantly in the limelight. .

“Clearly I wasn’t going to (playing against the Avs first).

“I had looked at the schedule after I signed with Calgary and saw that first matchup. It’s a bit ironic, but at the end of the day it’s also pretty nice to be behind it and working on two points .”

Billed as the most coveted free agent on the market this summer, unnamed Gaudreau, Kadri spent a lot of time discussing his next destiny as several suitors coveted his delightful blend of guts, attack, defense, leadership and experience.

A classic Darryl Sutter type, whose ability to mitigate damage to the conference’s top centers had a lot to do with Brad Treliving’s months-long pursuit of moving mountains and (Sean) Monahan’s bringing him here.

“I love it — I’d rather it not be any different,” he said when asked about the Calgary opening to a double dose of hockey deity.

“I embrace that.

“I know us as a team, but as a player I want to play against the best and with the best. It brings out the best in me.”

Especially last spring when he followed up an 87 point campaign with seven big goals and 15 points in 16 playoff fights.

And that he completed the journey with an important goal in the final after returning from a mid-run thumb injury, which many believe would have suspended most players’ hopes of an early comeback.

It was during his three-year stint in Denver where the former Maple Leaf learned the final lessons needed to ascend to hockey’s highest honors — something Sutter hopes “Naz” will pass on to his overcrowded team.

Would he like to share how he plans to stop the Great Nate?

“It’s a secret,” laughed Kadri, who will start the year with the tenacity of Andrew Mangiapane on his right and Dillon Dube on his left.

“Fortunately, I have been able to compete with him in practice in recent years and that is not easy. He’s a great player and he’s definitely a tough competitor too, and he wants to win more than anything.

“I have only good things to say about that man and that team, and it’s going to be a lot of work.

“But we can do it.”

Kadri’s presence in the middle gives the Flames the kind of power and versatility in the middle that the franchise hasn’t had since the early 90’s.

On any given night, Sutter now has the luxury of deploying Mikael Backlund’s line (along with Blake Coleman and Trevor Lewis Thursday) as the main shutdown trio, while also making sure that Kadri’s line or that of Selke Trophy finalist Elias Lindholm is up to the task.

Asked why he thinks Flames fans will fall in love with Kadri from the start, Sutter smiled.

“Old school,” Sutter said.

“Stand up for work. Remember the identity here, hard work and honest players. He is a hard worker and an honest player.”

Comfortably submerged in a cramped locker room that welcomed him and his toolbox, it’s now Kadri’s goal to quickly find the chemistry with linemates and fully understand a system tailored for a skill and attitude like his own.

Kadri, was gathered by Sutter on Wednesday for a confab on the ice with fellow cup winners Lewis, Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Milan Lucic to set the tone he wants them to set.

“It was more about leadership, leading by example and we expect that from ourselves,” said Kadri, who was excited to see Colorado’s banner unveiling on TV Wednesday night.

“Just make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I can’t wait to get started.”