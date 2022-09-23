Kadeisha Buchanan admits the ‘competitiveness’ of the WSL is what convinced her to join Chelsea

Kadeisha Buchanan says the fiercely competitive nature of the Women’s Super League convinced her to swap Lyon for Chelsea this summer.

The five-time Champions League winner was Chelsea’s biggest signing of the transfer window, with the Blues beating several clubs to the signature of the Canadian international.

Buchanan wanted a new challenge and she got her first taste of how tough the WSL can be when the Blues lost the first game of their title defense at newly promoted Liverpool.

Kadeisha Buchanan insists she joined Chelsea because of the competitiveness of the WSL

But the idea that anyone can beat anyone is one of the reasons why Buchanan was keen to switch to England.

“I think that was one of my main reasons I chose here,” Buchanan said. ‘You have to earn it, every single match, it’s not going to be handed to you and that’s why it’s so competitive. I love it. What I love about the league is that you have to show up.

‘You can’t take a team for granted. You can’t just be relaxed and complacent so you have to work hard every game every day and you’re going to have some ups and downs but just as long as we’re improving and we’re gradually improving.

Buchanan (pictured) was a priority target for Chelsea boss Emma Hayes in the transfer window

‘I’m definitely not in my comfort zone here. I feel like I learn something new every day, whether it’s not tackling with one foot against the other. It’s just the little details now that they bring out. They really watch the training every day here and there’s a lot of staff to help with our game so that’s a big part. They have a huge staff who are very diligent and very detail-oriented, who help me and all the girls with what we have to work on.’

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes made Buchanan a priority signing this summer, describing her as a ‘winner’, but the defender was equally excited to work with the experienced manager.

“It was definitely a mutual agreement. I felt it was the right time and we both needed each other. It was the perfect moment and was kind of like “ah” for us. The conversation was like “you’re welcome, but I want to push you to the max.” She is already on me about how I can improve and how I can.

Buchanan says Hayes (pictured) is going to ‘push her to the max’ while she’s at the club

‘I love that about a coach. That is what is needed and they will say it, they are not afraid to say it. I think it will help me with my game as well.’

Buchanan has already won 13 domestic trophies and an Olympic gold medal at the age of 26. The defender, who has 11 siblings, says growing up in a sporty family pushed her to pursue a career in football.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” Buchanan laughs when asked how her mother juggled taking her to soccer with looking after the rest of her children. “Out of 11 siblings, I think four or five of us played, but my two older sisters right above me, we all started playing at the same time. Then they kind of stopped and I just kept going.

‘My older brother played, my dad played and my mum also played later when she got into it and took us to football every day, she was like “ah let me get in there too” so she started playing . We’re a soccer family, a very athletic family, a couple of my sisters did track, basketball, we’re an all-around sports family.’

Buchanan (centre) has won the Women’s Champions League on five separate occasions

It was her family’s love of sport that drew Buchanan to football and she remembers getting up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings to watch Premier League games with her father.

‘Football is not a big sport [in Canada], but having a Jamaican father who loves the EPL and we all wake up at 7 in the morning to watch the games here. We saw it all the time. Canadians honestly don’t watch much soccer here. But my family certainly did. Every Saturday, Sunday morning, we get up and watch football with my father.’

While her father is a Manchester United fan, Buchanan says she is an ‘all-rounder’ but has researched Chelsea’s rivalry with other London clubs.

‘I’ve certainly done my research on it [rivalries] and when they post ‘London is Blue’ what does that mean? I definitely have a little understanding of the rivalry between the teams, but I’ll definitely learn them this season!’