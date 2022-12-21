Kacie from The Big Clean Co tests TikTok hack to see if lawn clippings clean oven racks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian professional cleaner tried out the latest bizarre TikTok cleaning hack: using grass clippings to degrease and polish oven racks.

Kacie, who runs the cleaning business in Melbourne’The big clean co‘, placed two of her casserole dishes under a pile of grass clippings in her yard and left them there overnight.

The cleaner exposed the “bullshit” hack, claiming it did absolutely nothing. However, her followers are still convinced that it works.

Kacie, who runs cleaning company ‘The Big Clean Co’ in Melbourne, tried out the latest bizarre TikTok cleaning hack – using grass clippings to degrease and polish oven racks

The professional cleaner placed two of her casserole dishes under a pile of grass clippings in her yard and left them there overnight. She said the “garbage” hack did absolutely nothing to clean the racks

“Ever heard that trick of leaving your oven racks covered in grass clippings overnight to clean them?” asked the cleaner as she filmed her taking her oven racks out to the garden.

‘I’m a professional cleaner and since sharing tips on the internet I keep hearing this home hack where your oven grates are covered in grass clippings overnight and in the morning they are miraculously cleaned.

“As ridiculous as that sounded to me, I thought what the hell am I ready for, so let’s go.”

“I left them overnight and I can now confirm that hack is as bullshit as it sounded.”

She said her oven racks weren’t even that dirty and the grass didn’t “make them soft in the slightest.”

“Let’s throw this hack in the trash. It does not work.’

Many of her followers still claim the hack works, several saying they think the hack would work better if the grass was wet or damp.

‘It has worked for me. maybe other grasses?’ a woman commented on Kacie’s TikTok.

“Maybe it should be a bigger pile so it stays moist, attracts the critters that are likely doing the cleaning, and gets warm from composting,” said another.

‘A friend cleans hers every year. She puts them out at night and gets them early in the morning before the sun dries the dew off them. Apparently it’s the dew that makes them super easy to clean!’ another advised.

A foolproof method for professional cleaners to clean oven racks: * Clean the racks by soaking them in hot water and For All cleaning product for 15 minutes or until the water is cold * Scrub the racks with a ball of steel wool. Be sure to wear gloves to avoid steel splinters * Clean the grates after cooking in the oven as the heat softens the dirt (Source: The Big Clean Co)

However, many of her followers agree that the hack is “ridiculous.”

“Thanks for trying it out – confirms there is no such thing as a Grass Fairy Cleaner,” said one woman.

Kacie said the easiest, non-toxic way to clean racks is to soak them in “very hot water” and “For All” cleaning product for 15 minutes.

She then advises scrubbing them with a ball of steel wool, but she told her followers to wear gloves to avoid steel splinters.

Her “pro tip” is to clean them after cooking in the oven, as the heat softens the grime.