Kacey Musgraves wows in skintight butterfly dress while celebrating her 34th birthday

Kacey Musgraves decided to spread her wings on Sunday on her 34th birthday.

The singer-songwriter wore a form-fitting black dress covered in beautiful vibrant blue butterflies.

The star’s dress didn’t touch her tanned shoulders, starting just at the top of her chest and finishing way below her legs.

Her long locks were adorned with a number of multicolored, illuminated lights.

She told her fans that one of her stylists had “put real lights in her hair.”

The star later shared a clip where she ate quite a few fried crickets at a fancy restaurant.

In the video, she wore a zebra print dress that covered her shoulders and slender arms.

Hesitantly, she took a cover of the fried crickets and looked at them suspiciously.

While she was concerned about how her breath would smell, a man at the table, possibly her beau Cole Schafer, said he wouldn’t kiss her “right after” she ate the strange treat.

After eating it, she said it was actually “nothing,” seemingly not nearly as offensive as she thought they could be.

Musgraves birthday party marked a rare day off for the star who has been very busy in recent months.

Her version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love was released in June on the soundtrack of the film Elvis.

In addition, the star celebrated her birthday in Japan because she performed in several shows there over the weekend.