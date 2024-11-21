Kacey Musgraves dazzles in feathery denim frock at starry CMA Awards 2024 in Nashville

artist of the year

lucas combs

jelly roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Lainey Wilson

album of the year

Deepest Well – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers and Children – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chase Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Top: Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke (WINNER)

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

Male Vocalist of the Year

lucas combs

jelly roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

lady to

small big city

Old Dominion (WINNER)

The red clay strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks and Dunn (WINNER)

Osborne Brothers

Dan + Shay

Maddie and Tae

The war and the treaty

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Nat Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Top Zach

Bailey Zimmerman

Single of the year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mixing engineer: Raúl López

Very Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke

I had some help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Watermelon Schnapps – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mixing Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing Engineer: Vance Powell (WINNER)

song of the year

Burn It – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Very cheap – Josh Phillips

I had some help: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

The Painter – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

White Horse – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson (WINNER)

Musical event of the year

The cowboys cry too: Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

I had some help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

I Remember It All – Zach Bryan (with Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan

A Man Made Bar – Zach Bryan (with Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Joey Moi

You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley (with Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy (WINNER)

Music video of the year

Very Cheap – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney

I Had Some Help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen), directed by Chris Villa

I’m Not Pretty – Megan Moroney, directed by Jeff Johnson and Megan Moroney

The Painter – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney

Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson, directed by Patrick Tracy (WINNER)

Musician of the year

Tom Bukovac

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Charlie Worsham (WINNER)