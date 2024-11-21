Kacey Musgraves dazzles in feathery denim frock at starry CMA Awards 2024 in Nashville

artist of the year
lucas combs
jelly roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Lainey Wilson
album of the year
Deepest Well – Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers and Children – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chase Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Top: Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke (WINNER)
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Male Vocalist of the Year
lucas combs
jelly roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
lady to
small big city
Old Dominion (WINNER)
The red clay strays
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks and Dunn (WINNER)
Osborne Brothers
Dan + Shay
Maddie and Tae
The war and the treaty
New artist of the year
Megan Moroney (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Nat Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Top Zach
Bailey Zimmerman
Single of the year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mixing engineer: Raúl López
Very Cheap – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mixing Engineer: Jack Clarke
I had some help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Watermelon Schnapps – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mixing Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
White Horse – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mixing Engineer: Vance Powell (WINNER)
song of the year
Burn It – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
Very cheap – Josh Phillips
I had some help: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
The Painter – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
White Horse – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson (WINNER)
Musical event of the year
The cowboys cry too: Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
I had some help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
I Remember It All – Zach Bryan (with Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan
A Man Made Bar – Zach Bryan (with Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Joey Moi
You Look Like You Love Me – Ella Langley (with Riley Green); Producer: Will Bundy (WINNER)
Music video of the year
Very Cheap – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney
I Had Some Help – Post Malone (with Morgan Wallen), directed by Chris Villa
I’m Not Pretty – Megan Moroney, directed by Jeff Johnson and Megan Moroney
The Painter – Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney
Wildflowers and Wild Horses – Lainey Wilson, directed by Patrick Tracy (WINNER)
Musician of the year
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham (WINNER)