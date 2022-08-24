K-pop’s biggest new girl group NewJeans has TWO Australian members

<!–

South Korea’s biggest new girl group has two Australian members.

The NewJeans quintet has topped the charts since their debut earlier this month and went viral on social media among Aussie K-pop fans.

Band member Danielle Marsh, 17, is Korean-Australian, while Pham Hanni, also 17, is Vietnamese-Australian.

Danielle was born in South Korea to an Australian father and a Korean mother.

She spent most of her childhood between the two countries and attended school in different places in both countries.

Despite not spending all of her time Down Under, Danielle still has a strong Australian accent.

Videos of her speaking English went viral on social media last month when NewJeans was first unveiled to fans by their label, Hybe.

“Omg Danielle’s Australian accent is to die for,” one gushed, while another wrote, “I’m obsessed!”

Hanni was born in Melbourne and went to school in the city.

She was also a member of a local dance crew before auditioning for the Big Hit Global Audition in 2019, which led to her becoming a K-pop intern.

NewJeans debuted their self-titled EP earlier this month, selling over 310,000 copies in its first week and reaching #1 on South Korea’s weekly album chart.

The album’s lead single, Attention, tops all of South Korea’s streaming charts and is expected to top the weekly singles chart.

NewJeans are from K-pop powerhouse agency Hybe, best known for creating global sensations BTS.