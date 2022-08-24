WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

K-pop’s biggest new girl group NewJeans has TWO Australian members

Entertainment
By Merry

NewJeans, K-pop’s biggest new girl group, has TWO Australian members…and fans can’t get enough of their Aussie accent

By J. Peterson for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:34, 24 August 2022 | Updated: 07:42, 24 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

South Korea’s biggest new girl group has two Australian members.

The NewJeans quintet has topped the charts since their debut earlier this month and went viral on social media among Aussie K-pop fans.

Band member Danielle Marsh, 17, is Korean-Australian, while Pham Hanni, also 17, is Vietnamese-Australian.

South Korean girl group NewJeans (pictured) is taking K-pop by storm. The quintet has also received attention for boasting two Australian members

South Korean girl group NewJeans (pictured) is taking K-pop by storm. The quintet has also received attention for boasting two Australian members

Danielle was born in South Korea to an Australian father and a Korean mother.

She spent most of her childhood between the two countries and attended school in different places in both countries.

Despite not spending all of her time Down Under, Danielle still has a strong Australian accent.

Danielle Marsh, 17, is Korean-Australian

Danielle Marsh, 17, is Korean-Australian

Pham Hanni, also 17, is Vietnamese-Australian

Pham Hanni, also 17, is Vietnamese-Australian

Band member Danielle Marsh, 17, (left) is Korean-Australian, while Pham Hanni, also 17, (right) is Vietnamese-Australian

Videos of her speaking English went viral on social media last month when NewJeans was first unveiled to fans by their label, Hybe.

“Omg Danielle’s Australian accent is to die for,” one gushed, while another wrote, “I’m obsessed!”

Hanni was born in Melbourne and went to school in the city.

Videos of Danielle (pictured) speaking English went viral on social media last month

Videos of Danielle (pictured) speaking English went viral on social media last month

Videos of Danielle (pictured) speaking English went viral on social media last month

She was also a member of a local dance crew before auditioning for the Big Hit Global Audition in 2019, which led to her becoming a K-pop intern.

NewJeans debuted their self-titled EP earlier this month, selling over 310,000 copies in its first week and reaching #1 on South Korea’s weekly album chart.

The album’s lead single, Attention, tops all of South Korea’s streaming charts and is expected to top the weekly singles chart.

NewJeans are from K-pop powerhouse agency Hybe, best known for creating global sensations BTS.

Hanni (pictured) was born in Melbourne and went to school in the city

Hanni (pictured) was born in Melbourne and went to school in the city

Hanni (pictured) was born in Melbourne and went to school in the city

You might also like More from author
More Stories

EXC: Paige Thorne signs-six figure-deal…

Merry

Love Island Australia: Anna McEvoy taken…

Merry

Megan Thee Stallion rips J Prince and…

Merry
1 of 3,378

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More